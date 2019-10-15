21 unique kitchen gifts from Sur la Table that foodies and bakers will love

caption Sur La Table’s in-store classes make for fun and creative holiday gifts. source Sur La Table

With its wide selection all things cooking, kitchen, and food-related, Sur La Table is a great place to find gifts for the home cook in your life.

We hand-picked 21 gifts from the site that we think anyone will love, whether they’re a serious chef, an aspiring one, or someone who’d rather eat than cook.

If you’ve ever searched for cookware, specialty ingredients, or kitchen gadgets online, you’ve probably stumbled upon Sur La Table. The retailer offers a variety of kitchen products from legacy brands like Le Creuset and KitchenAid to their own in-house label.

Whether they’ve been cooking for years or are a newbie in the kitchen, Sur La Table has a great selection for cooks of all levels. If you’re looking for a nice gift for a foodie in your life this holiday season, Sur La Table has got you covered.

From cookbooks that help them learn new recipes to professional coffee machines that’ll turn them into a barista at home, our gift guide has it all. We combed through the site’s huge selection and picked out 21 gifts that we think anyone who loves cooking and eating will love.

21 of the best gifts from Sur La Table:

A popcorn maker

There’s nothing like the buttery taste of freshly popped popcorn to up the ante on movie night. All they have to do is load this easy-to-use popcorn maker with kernels and they’ll have a delicious, healthy snack in no time.

Quirky, but practical eyewear

Make the home cook in your life laugh with this quirky gift that’ll actually come in handy when it comes time to chop up some tear-inducing onions.

The perfect serving pair

Grilled cheese and tomato, turkey club and chicken noodle … This minimalist serveware duo is the perfect canvas for endless soup and sandwich combinations.

A shucking gadget

This little gadget will make shucking oysters safer and easier than using their bare hands. Throw in some little oyster forks and they have everything they need to enjoy eating them.

A smart cheese board

Putting together a cheese plate is made easier with this thoughtful board. The combination of slate and bamboo makes a nice backdrop for your favorite cheeses, meats, and snacks, plus the built-in wire slicer cuts hard cheese easily.

An informative cocktail shaker

With seven popular drink recipes printed right on the glass, this cocktail shaker is an essential that’ll make taking drink requests at their next party a breeze.

A quick and easy way to get a chopped salad

Chopped salads are delicious, but chopping lettuce is tedious and can wilt the leaves in the process. That is, unless you have this gadget that slices lettuce and veggies quickly. Thanks to the round shape, they can use it on a cutting board or in a bowl to make meal prep a breeze.

A pretty way to show off their dry goods

Whether it’s beans, pasta, rice, or flour, these sleek glass canisters will make even the most simple ingredients look elegant. Plus, the silicone seal locks out air and moisture so everything stays fresh.

An eco-friendly alternative to plastic bags

Help them save money and use less plastic with these reusable silicone bags. The temperature-resistant silicone can be used in the freezer and microwave.

A beloved dutch oven from a heritage brand

Enameled cast iron is Le Creuset’s specialty – it works well for making everything from braised meats to deep-fried doughnuts. While pricey, people swear by the brand and this versatile Dutch oven in particular. It’ll last a lifetime in their kitchen as a vessel for delicious meals and treats.

A pizza stone

This clay pizza stone gives you the authentic taste of wood-fired pizza from any stovetop, grill, or plain oven. The stone can be heated to high temperatures for a soft, chewy pie surrounded by crispy, crunchy crust.

A cold-brew coffee maker

Coffee grounds, cold water, and 24 hours are all they need to make a smooth cold brew with this easy-to-use countertop coffee maker.

A classic pre-seasoned cast iron skillet

Cast iron skillets are virtually indestructible and they only get better with age (as long as you take care of them properly). Lodge’s option is affordable and can be used everywhere, from a kitchen stovetop to an open fire.

A kitchen towel that lists all different types of pasta

A practical and cute addition to any kitchen, this tea towel is covered in illustrations of different pasta shapes. It’s not a comprehensive list, but it’s a good start.

Egg poachers that brunch fans will appreciate

Making poached eggs may seem complicated, but these easy-to-use pods are anything but. All they have to do is crack an egg into the non-stick pod, drop it in boiling water, and wait a few minutes while the eggs cook.

A set of electric salt and pepper mills

At the press of a button they can have freshly ground salt and pepper. They can even set their preferred grinding consistency, whether it’s coarse or fine, so they have the exact texture they need for any given dish.

A pan to make cute mini bundt cakes

Six mini Bundt cake pans in one make for endless baking opportunities. The little cakes make sweet holiday gifts or single-serving desserts.

A classic santoku knife

Constructed using the same method that’s traditionally used to create samurai swords, this classic Japanese knife is sharp and durable. It can be used to slice and dice all sorts of things, making it a versatile addition to any knife set.

A set of rustic coasters

Cut from mango wood, these simple coasters are sure to add a unique touch to their space.

A cooking class

If they love learning new skills, take advantage of Sur La Table’s affordable cooking classes. Depending on their nearest location, they can find everything from knife skills to pasta making- and prices start at just $49.

A tabletop grill that makes for easy entertaining

Whether they’re lacking the outdoor space for a grill or would enjoy trying a fun, new way to cook, this tabletop grill makes a great gift. It even comes with six grilling spatulas, so they can invite some friends over and have a fun, interactive dinner party where everyone’s involved.