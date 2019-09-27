Sur La Table’s anniversary sale is happening now — save up to 70% on KitchenAid, Le Creuset, Nespresso, and more

source Sur La Table/Facebook

Sur La Table is having its anniversary sale now through October 14, 2019 where you can save up to 70% on cookware, bakeware, kitchen accessories, and more.

Whether you’re a cooking newbie or a professional, you’ll want to take advantage of the deals during this sale. Maybe you’re serious foodie and have been saving up for an induction burner, or you’re just starting to learn how to cook and need a spoon rest – either way, Sur La Table’s sale has got you covered with great deals from brands like Scanpan, Nordic Ware, KitchenAid, GreenPan, Le Creuset, and more.

Coffee lovers in particular will love this sale. Now until October 1, espresso and coffee machines, frothers, and accessories from Breville, Nespresso, and DeLonghi, and more are up to 50% off.

There’s also free ground shipping on orders $59 or more.

Check out the Sur La Table anniversary sale now, go straight to specific deals, or shop our top 17 deals below:

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, 5-quart

source Sur La Table

KitchenAid Stand Mixer Pasta Attachment Set

source Sur La Table

Le Creuset Signature Deep Round Dutch Oven

source Sur La Table

Scanpan Classic Griddle

source Sur La Table

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

source Sur La Table

Wüsthof Classic 6″ Chef’s Knife with Paring Knife

source Sur La Table

Sur La Table Platinum Professional Quarter Sheet Pan

source Sur La Table

Nordic Ware Anniversary Loaf Pan

source Sur La Table

Staub Perfect Pan

source Sur La Table

Sur La Table Tri-Ply Stainless Steel 10-piece Set

source Sur La Table

Staub Tall Cocotte, 5-quart

source Sur La Table

Sur La Table Bistro Round Plates

source Sur La Table

Crafthouse by Fortessa 5-piece Mixing Set

source Sur La Table

Fortessa Bistro Flatware, 5-piece Set

source Sur La Table

GreenPan Diamond + Evershine Stockpot

source Sur La Table

Emile Henry Modern Classics Pie Dish

source Sur La Table

Jacques Pépin Collection Chickens Pasta Bowls