Sur La Table’s anniversary sale is happening now — save up to 70% on KitchenAid, Le Creuset, Nespresso, and more

By
Ciannah Gin, Business Insider US
-

source
Sur La Table/Facebook

Sur La Table is having its anniversary sale now through October 14, 2019 where you can save up to 70% on cookware, bakeware, kitchen accessories, and more.

Whether you’re a cooking newbie or a professional, you’ll want to take advantage of the deals during this sale. Maybe you’re serious foodie and have been saving up for an induction burner, or you’re just starting to learn how to cook and need a spoon rest – either way, Sur La Table’s sale has got you covered with great deals from brands like Scanpan, Nordic Ware, KitchenAid, GreenPan, Le Creuset, and more.

Coffee lovers in particular will love this sale. Now until October 1, espresso and coffee machines, frothers, and accessories from Breville, Nespresso, and DeLonghi, and more are up to 50% off.

There’s also free ground shipping on orders $59 or more.

Check out the Sur La Table anniversary sale now, go straight to specific deals, or shop our top 17 deals below:

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, 5-quart

source
Sur La Table

$299.96 (originally $379) [You save $79.99]

KitchenAid Stand Mixer Pasta Attachment Set

source
Sur La Table

$159.96 (originally $250) [You save $90.04]

Le Creuset Signature Deep Round Dutch Oven

source
Sur La Table

$199.96 (originally $324.95) [You save $124.99]

Scanpan Classic Griddle

source
Sur La Table

$79.95 (originally $158) [You save $78.05]

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

source
Sur La Table

$499.96 (originally $999.99) [You save $500.03]

Wüsthof Classic 6″ Chef’s Knife with Paring Knife

source
Sur La Table

$99.96 (originally $236) [You save $136.04]

Sur La Table Platinum Professional Quarter Sheet Pan

source
Sur La Table

$15.96 (originally $20) [You save $4.04]

Nordic Ware Anniversary Loaf Pan

source
Sur La Table

$26.96 (originally $34) [You save $7.04]

Staub Perfect Pan

source
Sur La Table

$149.96-$179.96 (originally $343-$356) [You save $176.04-$193.04]

Sur La Table Tri-Ply Stainless Steel 10-piece Set

source
Sur La Table

$259.96 (originally $700) [You save $440.04]

Staub Tall Cocotte, 5-quart

source
Sur La Table

$199.96 (originally $464) [You save $264.04]

Sur La Table Bistro Round Plates

source
Sur La Table

$7.96 – $69.96 (originally $10-$96) [You save $2.04-$26.04]

Crafthouse by Fortessa 5-piece Mixing Set

source
Sur La Table

$59.99 (originally $100) [You save $40.01]

Fortessa Bistro Flatware, 5-piece Set

source
Sur La Table

$31.96 – $127.96 (originally $45-$160) [You save $13.4-$32.04]

GreenPan Diamond + Evershine Stockpot

source
Sur La Table

$109.96 (originally $195) [You save $85.04]

Emile Henry Modern Classics Pie Dish

source
Sur La Table

$29.96 (originally $44.95) [You save $14.99]

Jacques Pépin Collection Chickens Pasta Bowls

source
Sur La Table

$59.99 (originally $100) [You save $40.01]