A Florida surfer caught a wave and crash landed onto a shark that bit him

Donald Walsh was surfing in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, on Tuesday.

While riding a wave into shore, he caught air and landed on a shark.

The animal bit Walsh on his calf and also his hand, giving him non-life-threatening lacerations.

A Florida man had an unexpectedly gnarly surfing experience Tuesday: He landed on a shark.

Donald Walsh, a chiropractor, was surfing when he went airborne and crash-landed on the shark, as The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.

“It felt like a freight train hit me and the first thing I could think of was to literally push him away from me and as soon as it happened, I grabbed my board and started to paddle as fast as I could,” Walsh told Click Orlando.

Walsh was making his way back to shore after he had been surfing for several hours and attempted to “go airborne,” something he doesn’t typically do, when he landed on the shark. Walsh tried to flee, and the shark bit him once, resulting in lacerations on his arm and his calf.

“I never did see the shark as I was coming down,” Walsh told the News-Journal. “I did see it after the bite happened.”

Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue captain Tamra Malphurs said the shark that bit Walsh was six-and-a-half feet long.

“He landed on the shark in waist-deep water and got bitten,” Malphurs said.

Walsh had taken the day off work to go surfing, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal. Although he doesn’t often catch air on waves, he has been surfing for 30 years. According to WESH 2, Walsh, 40, was treated for his injuries at the beach but refused to be taken to the hospital for further medical attention.

But this incident won’t be enough to keep Walsh out of the water.

“I’ll be back in the ocean as soon as the wounds close up,” Walsh told The Daytona Beach News-Journal. “I’ll definitely be a little more cautious.”

This is the 11th shark bite surfers in Volusia County have reported this year, according to WESH 2.