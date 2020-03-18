A surfer set up toilet paper exchange on a street corner and is encouraging people to share their supplies

A 33-year-old man in Encinitas, CA, set up a toilet paper exchange on a street corner.

Jonny Blue had seen people hoarding toilet paper, and a friend was unable to get supplies for his kids. He wanted to do something to encourage people to be less selfish.

Immediately after holding up a “share your toilet paper” sign, people did.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jonny Blue, a 33-year-old physical therapist and surfer in Encinitas, California, was disappointed that neighbors were horsing toilet paper during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many unable to buy any.

On Saturday morning, he stood on a street corner holding a sign that read “Share your toilet paper,” according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

And almost immediately, people did.

“It just inspired me to remind people, listen, if you have a lot of something that probably means there are people who probably don’t have very much of it, because you took it all,” Blue told the Union-Tribune. “So sharing it is probably a good thing to keep in mind.”

After seeing his sign, drivers started honking their horns in support and some dropped off extra rolls of toilet paper. Shoppers who failed to find the paper goods started to stop by and tell him about their unsuccessful quests.

“This guy came here and said he just ran out and was going to a bunch of stores and couldn’t find any,” Blue told to a Union-Tribune reporter. “Somebody had given me some so I gave it to him. He was stoked.”

The coronavirus pandemic has sparked a mad rush of people stockpiling toilet paper and other supplies, unsure of how long they will be confined to their homes.

Blue told the paper that his impromptu set-up incited some positivity during the uncertain times.

“People are loving it,” Blue told the Union-Tribune. “People are honking, smiling, laughing. It’s actually been good because it’s actually been kind of a rough time right now.”

“I just want to encourage everyone to be better,” he added. “Difficult times can reveal us to ourselves and help us see ourselves more clearly.”