An epic surprise proposal included 16 very good dogs who jumped all over the couple when she said ‘yes’

caption Laura Stampler and Maurice Goldstein got engaged with the help of 16 very good dogs. source Rebecca Yale/Rebecca Yale Photography

Laura Stampler and Maurice Goldstein have been together for more than four years.

On a recent trip to Los Angeles, Goldstein surprised Stampler by proposing at the lookout point of a hike.

When she said yes, 16 dogs bounded in to celebrate the good news.

Stampler’s ecstatic, tearful reaction and the dogs’ enthusiasm made for amazing photos.

Laura Stampler met her childhood best friend Rebecca Yale for lunch on a recent trip to Los Angeles. Yale, a wedding photographer, then said she had to leave because she had to go to a client.

“Little did I know I would be that client,” Stampler told INSIDER.

Just a few hours later, Stampler got engaged at the top of Runyon Canyon in the Hollywood Hills.

The surprise proposal featured rose petals, a capella singers, and 16 enthusiastic dogs.

Yale was on hand to snap photos of Stampler’s flabbergasted face.

caption Stampler had no idea. source Rebecca Yale/Rebecca Yale Photography

Stampler, a freelance journalist (and former Business Insider reporter) and author of “Little Black Dresses, Little White Lies” had been dating Maurice Goldstein for over four years. The couple lives in New York City, but was visiting Los Angeles for Thanksgiving.

Goldstein suggested taking a quick hike before meeting friends for drinks. When they reached the lookout point, Stampler got wind of what was about to happen.

“I saw the rose petals and I mean – you know. I just started bawling pretty uncontrollably,” she said.

Goldstein got down on one knee and asked Stampler to marry him. She said yes.

caption She said yes. source Rebecca Yale/Rebecca Yale Photography

“When I said yes, all of a sudden all of these dogs start running out,” she said.

“It’s literally my dream to just be in a field of dogs, so this was my dream times a thousand. I, again, completely lost it.”

Tony Vercillo, a friend of Goldstein’s family, manages a group of therapy dogs called Pack of Hearts. He made sure that the pups were standing by to make the proposal even more magical.

caption Very good dogs. source Rebecca Yale/Rebecca Yale Photography

While the newly-engaged couple doesn’t yet have a dog of their own, they both grew up with dogs and share a deep love of animals.

Some ~personal news~ I got engaged last week and it was the best, because love is great but also because there were SIXTEEN VERY GOOD DOGS (bc unleashing dogs > releasing doves). pic.twitter.com/ZqP4w1uiek — Laura Stampler (@laurastampler) December 3, 2018

“He unleashed the dogs instead of releasing doves, and it was literally perfect,” she said.

