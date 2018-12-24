23 shocking celebrity weddings no one saw coming

caption HGTV star Christina El Moussa and Anthony Anstead didn’t tell their guests that they were attending a wedding. source Christina El Moussa/Instagram

While some celebrity couples enjoy sharing details about their relationship and personal life (like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend), others prefer to share less information with the public.

Some couples are so secretive that they opt for private wedding ceremonies to prevent information slipping out. We’re not sure how celebrity couples manage to withhold such information when they’re frequently being watched, but somehow, they pull it off.

From Amy Schumer and Chris Fisher to Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig, here are the star couples that secretly tied the knot.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

caption They got married in September 2012. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have solidified their place as one of Hollywood’s favorite couples. Although they love to publicly troll each other, the couple was tight-lipped about their wedding ceremony, which took place in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, in September 2012.

The couple met on the set of “Green Lantern” and speculation that they were dating in real life happened in 2011. Considering that Lively and Reynolds never even revealed that they were engaged, news of their wedding was a huge shocker.

Martha Stewart Weddings shared photos from the event, but only one photo gives away details of the Marchesa dress that Lively wore. The couple still hasn’t posted wedding photos, but maybe someday they will.

Kate Winslet and Ned Rocknroll

caption They got married in December 2012. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kate Winslet tied the knot three times, but her marriage to Ned Rocknroll was so top secret that according to reports, her parents didn’t even know about it.

Winslett and Rocknroll met in 2011 and got married in early December 2012 – but fans weren’t even aware that they were engaged. Their wedding was confirmed in late December 2012, and the couple tied the knot “in a private ceremony attended by her two children and a very few friends.”

“No one really knows what has happened in my life,” Winslet said during an interview. “No one really knows why my first marriage didn’t last; no one knows why my second didn’t. And I’m proud of those silences.”

Amy Schumer and Chris Fisher

caption The couple got married in February 2018. source Amy Schumer/Instagram

Days after Amy Schumer made her relationship Instagram official with Chris Fisher, news of their secret wedding was revealed. Schumer is known for being outspoken and candid, but somehow she managed to keep her Malibu wedding ceremony under wraps.

The couple got married on February 2018, joined by less than 100 friends. Stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Jake Gyllenhaal, Larry David, and Jennifer Aniston were also in attendance at the beach wedding.

Following the wedding, Schumer shared plenty of photos. She also said that married life “feels f—— good.”

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt

caption They got married in 2012. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Image

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt’s engagement was revealed in November 2011, and the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2012. News of their wedding was revealed in August 2012. The following month, they had another wedding ceremony in London that included guests like Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, and Julianne Moore.

Ellen Page and Emma Portner

caption They revealed their marriage in early January 2018. source Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Ellen Page started 2018 off by revealing her surprise marriage to dancer Emma Portner.

“Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” Page wrote on Instagram.

Details of the secret wedding have yet to be revealed, but Portner did share sweet photos of the couple on Instagram.

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

caption Their marriage was confirmed in February 2014. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody don’t share too many details about their relationship. They’re one of Hollywood’s most low-key couples and first met on the set of a 2011 film.

Us Weekly reported that they were dating in 2013 and the couple’s engagement was confirmed in November 2013.

Their surprise wedding was revealed a few months later, in February 2014.

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadowski

caption They shared the news in March 2017. source Charley Gallay/Getty Images for H&M

Seyfried and Sadowski got engaged in September 2016 and revealed their marriage in March 2017.

“We eloped,” Sadowski said during an appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” Based on the details shared by Sadowski, the event was spontaneous and only included the couple (plus Seyfried’s dog, Finn). “We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing,” he explained.

Sadowski added: “It was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other.”

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser

caption They got married in June 2014. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Bledel and Kartheiser met on the set of AMC’s “Mad Men” and got engaged in early 2013. Like other celebrity couples, they prefer to keep things private – including their wedding ceremony.

According to Us Weekly, the couple tied the knot in Ojai, California in June 2014. The following year, they welcomed their first child.

Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr

caption They got married in July 2011 and separated in October 2013. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz

caption They got married in June 2011. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Since Craig and Weisz became a couple, they’ve hardly shared any details about their relationship – and they pride themselves on keeping things that way.

“When you’re young, you tell your girlfriends everything,” Weisz said during an interview. “One of the great pleasures of not being an adolescent is that you don’t have to share everything. When you’re married, that door closes. The audience goes, and you’re in your own life.”

Given their outlook on relationships, it wasn’t surprising that Craig and Weisz secretly tied the knot in New York in June 2011.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley

caption They got married in December 2016. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Robbie and Ackerley met on the set of the 2014 film “Suite Francaise” and got married at a private ceremony in December 2016. Robbie shared a photo from the festivities on Instagram. And according to reports, there were several security measures in place.

The ceremony took place in Byron Bay, Australia and the limited number of guests reportedly didn’t know the location beforehand.

Rather than go on a honeymoon after their wedding, the couple filmed “I, Tonya” in Atlanta, Georgia (Ackerley produced the film).

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

caption Their marriage was revealed in July 2015. source Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Everyone knows that Kunis and Kutcher met on the set of “That ’70s Show,” but not everyone was aware of when when they got married. When Kunis appeared on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” in 2015, she was tight-lipped about whether or they got married. At the time, she didn’t deny that they tied the knot, but she also didn’t fully confirm it.

In July 2015, it was revealed that Kunis and Kutcher were in fact married in small ceremony in Oak Glen, California.

Kunis later said that her and Kutcher’s wedding bands were actually purchased on Etsy for a total of $190.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

caption Their marriage was confirmed in early 2012. source Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Portman and Millepied met on the set of Oscar-winning 2010 film “Black Swan.” In December 2010, they revealed their engagement and Portman’s pregnancy.

In February 2012, the couple sparked marriage speculation when they stepped out at the Academy Awards wearing wedding bands. Suspicions were later confirmed, and it was revealed that Portman and Millepied tied the knot in Big Sur, California.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

caption They got married in August 2015 and revealed their shocking split in February 2018. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Aniston and Theroux’s secret wedding was almost as surprising as their breakup.

They first started dating in 2011 and Theroux popped the question in August 2012, on his birthday.

Three years later, Aniston and Theroux tied the knot in a small, surprise ceremony that took place in Bel Air, California. The event was so secretive that the guests (which included Jason Bateman and Ellen DeGeneres) were reportedly told that they were going to be attending a birthday party for Theroux, not a wedding.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

caption They got married in February 2018. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

When Emily Ratajkowski revealed that she tied the knot with Sebastian Bear-McClard, people were surprised. The couple had only been spotted together a few months beforehand. But according to Us Weekly, they knew each other for years.

While appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Ratajkowski shared more details about the secret wedding, which took place at a courthouse.

She explained that she never envisioned her “dream wedding,” so when she got married, it was unconventional. Rather than wear a white dress, she wore a mustard suit and black hat, while McClard dressed casually as part of their “plan to not be noticed.”

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem

caption The couple got married in July 2010. source Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem started dating in 2007 and haven’t shared too many details about their relationship. Even when fans speculated that they were engaged, neither actor confirmed the news.

In 2010, the couple had a top-secret, destination wedding in the Bahamas.

“She has what I call the loving blood,” Bardem said during an interview. “Passion for everything. That’s what I find attractive. There is beauty and there is being sexy. Penélope has both.”

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

caption They got married in June 2010. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart were together for more than five years before they finally tied the knot in a quiet New Mexico ceremony in June 2010.

Ford was in Santa Fe filming a movie, so the wedding took place there and was officiated by the governor of New Mexico.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

caption They got married in 2013. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bell and Shepard gave no advance notice when they tied the knot in October 2013.

The couple dated for several years before they finally got married at a Beverly Hills courthouse. According to TMZ, the ceremony was a simple one, with just the couple and a photographer present.

“It was just Kristen and I at this lonely courthouse so they brought us this cake afterwards,” Shepard explained while on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

The wedding was so low-maintenance that Shepard also said that it only cost $142.

Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac

caption The couple divorced in April 2017. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson has always kept details of her private life outside of the spotlight, including her and Romain Dauriac’s secret wedding ceremony.

Fans weren’t aware that they tied the knot until December 2014 – two months after the ceremony took place.

According to reports, Johansson and Dauriac got married at The Ranch in Phillipsburg, Montana in October 2014.

Things turned messy three years later when Johansson and Dauriac filed for divorce and had a custody disagreement over their daughter, Rose.

Johansson reiterated her desire to keep her personal life under wraps when she released a statement in March 2017 and said that she “will never, ever be commenting on the dissolution of my marriage.”

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck

caption They got married in 2005 and revealed their split in 2015. source Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Garner and Affleck met on the set of the 2001 film “Pearl Harbor,” but their chemistry was truly palpable when they played love interests in “Daredevil” two years later.

In June 2005, it was revealed that the actors quietly got married in Turks and Caicos.

“I didn’t marry the big fat movie star; I married him,” Garner told Vanity Fair in 2016. “And I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can’t have these three babies and so much of what we had. He’s the love of my life.”

Despite filing for divorce in April 2017, Garner and Affleck continue co-parenting their children.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

The term “conscious uncoupling” has become associated with exes Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, but the couple was much more low-key about their 2003 wedding.

Paltrow and Martin tied the knot in December 2003 in Santa Barbara, California – and to this day, fans still haven’t seen photos from their secret ceremony.

Michelle Williams and Phil Elverum

caption Michelle Williams has one daughter with the late actor Heath Ledger. source Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine

In January 2018, Us Weekly reported that actress Michelle Williams was engaged to a financial consultant named Andrew Youmans. So when it was revealed months later that Williams tied the knot with musician Phil Elverum, it was surprising.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the “Greatest Showman” star said that they got married at a low-key ceremony that took place in the Adirondacks.

“Obviously I’ve never once in my life talked about a relationship,” she said, “But Phil isn’t anyone else. And that’s worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole.”

Williams added that with Elverum, she is “finally loved by someone who makes me feel free.”

Christina El Moussa and Anthony “Ant” Anstead

caption Christina El Moussa and Anthony Anstead started dating in October 2017. source Christina El Moussa/Instagram

The HGTV star’s wedding came as a surprise to fans and even her guests.

According to People, 70 guests met at the couple’s house and were told that a charter bus would take them to see the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade. They instead ended up at El Moussa and Anstead’s “rustic romance” themed ceremony.

The pair’s children from previous marriages were also in attendance.

“We wanted to make it about the kids,” Anstead told People. “It’s the six of us. We’re a blended family so it was really important for them to be a part of it.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.