25 celebrities you might be surprised to learn have attended the Met Gala over the years

caption Lindsay Lohan at the 2006 Met Gala. source Sylvain Gaboury/Getty Images

Each year, the Met Gala is held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. And while the guest list is never exactly the same, certain celebrities have developed reputations as regulars at the event.

However, there are typically a few unexpected guests who attend the ball each year. In 1996, for example, the Metropolitan Museum of Art welcomed actual royalty when Princess Diana visited the gala. And in 2010, Oprah made her one and only appearance at the event.

From Hillary Clinton to Hilary Duff, you might be surprised to learn that these celebrities have attended the Met Gala.

Princess Diana made a royal appearance at the Met Gala in 1996.

caption Princess Diana and her friend Liz Tilberis at the 1996 Met Gala. source Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

She attended the “Christian Dior”-themed event wearing a navy-blue John Galliano dress.

While she was a US senator, Hillary Clinton attended the 2001 Met Gala.

caption Hillary Clinton at the 2001 Met Gala. source Evan Agostini/Getty Images

She wore a cheetah-print ball gown with a shiny shawl to the event, which was themed “Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years.”

Nicky Hilton also attended that year.

caption Nicky Hilton at the 2001 Met Gala. source Evan Agostini/Getty Images

However, she dressed much more casually than Clinton, and wore a black corset top with a yellow printed skirt.

2001 was the first — and last — time R&B group 3LW attended the Met Gala.

caption Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, and Naturi Naughton of 3LW at the 2001 Met Gala. source Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Though the event was themed “Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years,” Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, and Naturi Naughton of 3LW arrived wearing neon ensembles.

Jessica Simpson looked charming at the same event.

caption Jessica Simpson at the 2001 Met Gala source Evan Agostini/Getty Images

She attended two more Met Galas in 2005 and 2007, but hasn’t been back since.

Marilyn Manson and Dita Von Teese turned heads at the 2006 Met Gala.

caption Marilyn Manson and Dita Von Teese at the 2006 Met Gala. source Sylvain Gaboury/Getty Images

The then-married couple arrived wearing matching black ensembles and red lipstick. The event’s theme was “AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion.”

Also in 2006, Lindsay Lohan walked the Met Gala red carpet.

caption Lindsay Lohan at the 2006 Met Gala. source Sylvain Gaboury/Getty Images

For her first Met Gala appearance, the actress donned a floral black-and-white gown, and strappy black heels.

Nick Cannon attended the 2006 Met Gala looking dapper.

caption Nick Cannon at the 2006 Met Gala. source Sylvain Gaboury/Getty Images

After his first Met Gala, Cannon only attended once more in 2007 with his then-fiancée, Victoria’s Secret model Selita Ebanks.

Hilary Duff dazzled at the 2008 Met Gala.

caption Hilary Duff at the 2008 Met Gala. source James Devaney/Getty Images

The event was themed “Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy,” for which Duff wore a sparkling strapless gown.

Michelle Trachtenberg also made her sole Met Gala appearance in 2008.

caption Michelle Trachtenberg attends the 2008 Met Gala. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The “Gossip Girl” actress wore a single-strap dress with a black bodice and gold skirt.

Sarah Silverman donned a polka-dot dress at the 2008 event.

caption Sarah Silverman at the 2008 Met Gala. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The comedian attended the Met Gala once again in 2014.

For “The Model as Muse” Met Gala in 2009, Winona Ryder rocked a black dress with matching tights and heels.

caption Winona Ryder attends the 2009 Met Gala. source Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

She previously attended in 2007, but hasn’t made an appearance since.

Justin Timberlake made his Met Gala debut in 2009.

caption Justin Timberlake at the 2009 Met Gala. source Philip Ramey Photography, LLC/Getty Images

He then became a regular at the event, attending frequently with his wife, Jessica Biel. However, he hasn’t attended since 2012.

Oprah made a grand entrance at the 2010 Met Gala.

caption Oprah at the 2010 Met Gala. source Ron Galella/Getty Images

She wore a long-sleeved gown with a ruffled skirt to the event. It was the first and only time she has attended the Met Gala throughout her career.

Penn Badgley was one of many “Gossip Girl” cast members to attend the 2010 Met Gala.

caption Penn Badgley attends the 2010 Met Gala. source Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

He wore a classic tuxedo for the occasion, which was themed “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity.”

Nicole Richie also attended the 2010 event.

caption Nicole Richie at the 2010 Met Gala. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

She shone on the red carpet in a sparkling gown with ruffled sleeves.

Fergie attended her second Met Gala in 2011.

The musician hasn’t attended a Met Gala since the event’s theme was “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty.”

Chelsea Clinton has actually attended multiple Met Galas.

caption Chelsea Clinton at the 2013 Met Gala. source Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

She wore a black-and-gray gown to match the 2013 event’s “Punk: Chaos to Couture” theme.

Vanessa Hudgens surprised the crowd at the 2015 Met Gala.

caption Vanessa Hudgens at the 2015 Met Gala. source Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

She arrived at her first Met Gala wearing a bedazzled knee-length gown, which perfectly matched the red carpet.

Elon Musk and Grimes attended the 2018 Met Gala.

caption Elon Musk and Grimes at the Met Gala 2018 source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The couple wore black-and-white ensembles to the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” event.

YouTubers like James Charles made appearances at 2019’s Met Gala, which was held on Monday.

caption James Charles at the 2019 Met Gala. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

While Charles wasn’t the first YouTube star to attend the Met Gala – Liza Koshy was in 2018 – he still surprised audiences when he arrived wearing a top made from safety pins.

YouTuber Lily Singh also made her Met Gala debut on Monday.

caption Lily Singh at the 2019 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

For the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” event, the YouTuber and comedian wore a gown in shades of pink, purple, and white.