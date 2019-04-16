20 fun facts about Easter that might surprise you

caption Chocolate Easter bunnies. source Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Easter is on Sunday, April 21, this year. It’s one of the holiest days in Christianity.

WalletHub compiled a list of fun facts about how Americans, and the world, celebrate.

For instance, the most expensive chocolate bunny had diamond eyes and cost $49,000.

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

Easter Sunday is quickly approaching – which means it’s time to stock up on chocolate, eggs, and Peeps.

WalletHub created an infographic filled with facts and stats about how Easter is celebrated. Between the food, clothing, gifts, and chocolate, billions of dollars go into preparing.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Easter, bunnies, and all things pastel.

In total, an estimated $18.1 billion will be spent on Easter-related things.

It’s one of the most important days in Christianity.

$3.3 billion will be spent on clothes.

People traditionally wear pastel or floral clothing for Easter, since it’s a signifier that spring is truly here.

$5.7 billion will be spent on food.

The traditional foods of Easter include eggs (of course), ham, sweet bread, lamb, and chocolate.

$2.5 billion alone will go towards chocolate.

A holiday that celebrates chowing down on chocolate and candy is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

And $2.9 billion will be spent on gifts.

caption Easter baskets. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Children traditionally receive Easter baskets from their parents or other adult relatives. According to WalletHub, 66% of parents make their children Easter baskets, and 92% of those include chocolate or candy.

To put that into perspective, the average person who celebrates Easter will spend $151 on the holiday.

caption Easter chocolate products for sale. source photocritical/Shutterstock

Between chocolate, food, Easter baskets, and clothing, the expenses can rack up.

Back to the fun stuff: chocolate … as many as 91 million chocolate bunnies are sold in the US for Easter annually.

caption Chocolate Easter bunnies. source Lisi Niesner/Reuters

There are plenty of different bunnies to choose from, like this “Benedict Cumberbunny” or this DIY chocolate bunny from Ikea.

And 16 billion jellybeans are eaten — enough to circle the world three times.

caption Jellybeans. source TT Jones/Shutterstock

It’s no shock that 90% of parents plan to have a discussion with their children about enjoying candy in moderation, according to WalletHub.

Kids aren’t the only ones who get to enjoy — 81% of parents steal candy from their children’s loot.

Maybe Jimmy Kimmel should use that for his next candy-related prank.

As many as 59% of Americans eat the ears of their chocolate bunny first.

caption Wrapped chocolate bunnies. source Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

Interestingly enough, 4% go for the feet first, 4% go for the tail, and 33% have no preference at all, WalletHub reported.

And as many as 52% prefer their chocolate eggs to be filled with caramel, peanut butter, or chocolate ganache, as opposed to them being hollow or solid chocolate through and through.

caption An employee packs Easter egg candy in preparation for the Easter holiday. source Paulo Whitaker/Reuters

We celebrate with Easter eggs because, much like the holiday itself, eggs are associated with new life and rebirth.

The weight of the largest chocolate egg in history was only 665 pounds lighter than the average male African elephant.

caption A giant egg. source YouTube/INSIDER

To clarify, this egg “only” weighed 440 pounds.

The largest chocolate bunny was somewhat bigger, weighing 9,360 pounds.

caption Another giant Easter bunny. source Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

The largest rabbit made of chocolate was created in Brazil by the Equipe da Casa do Chocolate. It took nine professionals eight days straight to construct it.

The most expensive chocolate bunny was worth $49,000 and 548,000 calories.

caption The most expensive chocolate bunny. source YouTube/VeryFirstTo

Why so much? Because of its two 1.07-carat solitaire diamonds for eyes.

Over 1.5 billion Peeps in 24 flavors are consumed every Easter.

caption Peeps. source Anna Altenburger/Shutterstock

Peeps, chick-shaped marshmallows, have been an Easter favorite for seven decades.

A staggering 180 million eggs are purchased for Easter every year.

As many as 52.4% of Americans think that the Easter bunny came before the egg.

And 10 million dyeing kits are also bought.

INSIDER Picks rounded up the best Easter egg decorating kits to make your life a little bit easier.

The White House Easter Egg Roll is expecting 30,000 people.

The first White House Easter Egg Roll was held in 1878 under President Rutherford B. Hayes.

There were over 500,000 eggs hidden in the world’s largest Easter egg hunt in Winter Haven, Florida.

This famed hunt took place in 2007.

Easter is the most popular church day of the year.

Christmas Eve and Mother’s Day are the other big two, according to WalletHub.