12 surprising things you probably didn’t know about ‘The Muppets’

caption Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog are two of the most iconic Muppets. source Disney

Jim Henson’s Muppets have a long legacy that spans multiple television shows, movies, and late night appearances. For nearly six decades the singing, dancing, and joke cracking Muppets have entertained viewers.

Here are 12 things you probably didn’t know about Henson’s felt-covered creations.

Jim Henson had a puppet show prior to “The Muppet Show” called “Sam and Friends.”

caption The show aired for less than a decade. source The Best

Before he created “The Muppet Show,” Jim Henson’s first television venture was called “Sam and Friends,” a puppet ensemble show that ran from 1955 to 1961.

In addition to featuring the original version of Kermit the Frog, a wide array of early Muppets appeared on “Sam and Friends” including Harry the Hipster, Icky Gunk, and Pierre the French Rat.

The Muppets made regular guest appearances on late-night talk shows in the ’60s and they still do from time to time.

caption Kermit has been on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” source YouTube/ The Tonight Show Jimmy Fallon

In the 1960s, during their “The Muppet Show” fame, several characters made guest appearances on talk shows. Rowlf the Dog and Kermit the Frog were the most popular of the Muppets and made frequent appearances on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

Rowlf the Dog eventually became the first Muppet to have a regular spot on late-night television when he was signed to “The Jimmy Dean Show” alongside comedian Jimmy Dean.

“The Muppet Show” won four Emmy awards in its five-year run.

caption Diana Ross on “The Muppet Show.” source ATV

“The Muppet Show” ran from 1976 until 1981 in the United Kingdom until finding syndication in the United States. It was nominated for multiple Emmy awards and won four.

Jim Henson produced a Muppet sketch series on “Saturday Night Live” that only ran for one season.

caption Muppets have appeared on the show a few times since. source YouTube/Saturday Night Live

Following “Sam and Friends,” Jim Henson created a recurring sketch for the first season of “Saturday Night Live” called The Land of Gorch.

Originally called Muppet Night Creatures, the Land of Gorch depicted an uncouth family of royal Muppets that interacted with “Saturday Night Live” cast members.

According to Salon, the sketch series was not popular with critics or with cast members themselves. Stars like John Belushi were frustrated with having to share screen time with the characters, which Belushi called the “mucking Fuppets.”

The finale for “The Muppet Movie” featured 250 Muppets on screen at the same time.

caption That’s a lot of Muppets. source Disney

For the musical finale of “The Muppet Movie,” Henson wanted 250 Muppets simultaneously on the screen.

In “Jim Henson: The Biography” author Brian Jay Jones said Henson put out a casting call and wrangled about 150 performers.

“When [director] James Frawley called out ‘Muppets up!’ up came a sea of colorful Muppets – making up the largest puppet cast ever assembled on film,” wrote Jones.

Guest stars on “The Muppet Show” included singers, comedians, dancers, and movie stars.

caption Reese Witherspoon appeared on 2015 reboot of “The Muppets.” source ABC

“The Muppet Show” was notable for featuring famous guest stars. In the five seasons of the show, talented performers guest starred including Broadway star Ethel Merman, singer Harry Belafonte, comedian Steve Martin, actress Julie Andrews, and a magician named Doug Henning.

Furthermore, in a season four episode, the entire cast of “Star Wars” starred alongside the Muppets.

The series reboot that aired from 2015 to 2016 also featured big-name celebrities like actress Reese Witherspoon.

The film crew for “The Muppet Movie” had to make a 60-foot version of Animal.

caption A normal-sized version of Animal (right). source Getty/Frazer Harrison

In one scene, Animal eats some chemicals in Bunsen and Beaker’s lab that cause him to become huge.

“The Muppet Movie” director James Frawley told USA Today that instead of shooting the scene on a miniature set with the original Animal Muppet, Henson wanted the crew to create a larger version of Animal that was actually 60 feet tall.

Thog is one of the biggest full-bodied Muppets.

caption Thog is big and blue. source ABC

One of the more obscure Muppets, Thog is a full-bodied Muppet who towers over most Muppets and humans alike. He has a large snout and shaggy blue fur, as well as a gentle disposition.

In the 2011 “The Muppets” he can be spotted in a brief cameo, squeezed into an office with Amy Adams, Jason Segel, and dozens of other Muppets.

Kermit the Frog has been puppeteered by three actors and voiced by five.

caption Jim Henson was the original Kermit the Frog. source Disney

After Jim Henson’s passing in 1990, a variety of voice actors and puppeteers have stepped in to fill his shoes for playing Kermit. Steve Whitmire took over as Kermit the Frog’s puppeteer and voice in 1990 and was allegedly fired in 2016. Matt Vogel, Kermit’s current performer, then took over.

Frank Welker also voiced Kermit the Frog in all of his animated forms (“Muppet Babies,” “Little Muppet Monsters,” and “Family Guy”) and Matt Danner voiced him in the newest iteration of “Muppet Babies” that premiered in 2018.

Jason Segel recruited Kermit himself to ask Amy Adams to star in “The Muppets” with them.

caption She said it’s hard to say no to Kermit. source Disney

Amy Adams (“Enchanted,” “Arrival,” “Sharp Objects”) played a key role in the 2011 “Muppets” film as Jason Segel’s girlfriend, Mary. She later revealed that she was personally asked to join the movie by Kermit the Frog himself.

“When I heard they were doing a new one I was really excited,” Adams said in an interview with Collider. “Jason sent me a DVD where he and Kermit were inviting me to be part of ‘The Muppets.’ It was really cool. Once Kermit asks you to do something it is really hard to look at him and say, ‘No.’ So I was hooked.”

Read More: 15 celebs who got their first big break in a commercial

Jim Henson wasn’t always interested in puppets.

caption He said he never saw a puppet show as a kid. source Getty/John Gooch

In “Jim Henson: The Biography,” Jones revealed that Henson considered himself an artist and a designer when he was younger, not a puppeteer. Then, as a senior in high school, he stumbled upon puppetry when it was necessary for a television job.

“When I was a kid, I never saw a puppet show,” Henson said. “I never played with puppets or had any interest in them. It was just a means to an end.”

The first host of “The Muppet Show” was a humanoid Muppet named Wally.

caption Wally wore glasses. source ABC

The pilot for “The Muppet Show” was called “The Muppets Valentine Show” and it premiered on ABC in 1974.

Although Kermit had been a key Muppet in Henson’s rotation at that point, he wasn’t chosen as the original host of the show. That honor went to Wally, a humanoid Muppet who wore sunglasses. When the show was picked up for a full season, it returned with Kermit front and center.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.