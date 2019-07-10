caption The hot dog is a common favorite. source Flickr / Elsie Hui

The Costco food court is synonymous with pizza, $1.50 hot dogs, and frozen yogurt.

The Costco food court BBQ brisket sandwich, cheeseburger, and acai bowl tend to fly under the radar.

These underrated Costco food court items may be seasonal or regional.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The Costco food court has a few signature items – hot dog, pizza, churro, frozen yogurt, and the chicken bake come to mind. However, Costco is constantly refreshing its menu and testing new items, and there are more than a few food court items that often slip under the radar.

Here are 11 things you didn’t know you could buy at the Costco food court. Just a note that these are not available at all locations or at all times.

The acai bowl is one of Costco’s healthier items.

source Shutterstock

Hidden amongst the fast food is the surprisingly healthy acai bowl. Topped with granola, dried bananas, and fresh blueberries this sweet treat debuted at several Costco locations in 2018.

The cheeseburger is huge and relatively new.

Costco began testing a cheeseburger in late 2017 and it went over so well they added it to the menu. This 1/3-pound organic cheeseburger is made with ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Costco’s “special sauce” on a brioche bun.

The cold brew mocha freeze is a coffee slushie.

The Cold Brew Mocha Freeze consists of cold brew coffee made from Kirkland Signature Colombian beans blended with ice and chocolate syrup. It’s like a coffee slushie.

The turkey provolone sandwich is a solid protein-packed meal.

source Hollis Johnson

The turkey provolone sandwich is a ciabatta bun served hot and stuffed with turkey, provolone, tomato, and Italian dressing. This often-overlooked protein item is an underrated favorite. Fans call it “absolutely amazing” and “legitimately filling.”

Beef chili on a hot dog is a great Costco hack.

Chili is a seasonal item that seems to appear and disappear from select Costco locations, but it makes a great companion piece to their signature hot dog. Their chili contains beef, beans, and shredded cheddar cheese, and you can top it off with onions from the condiment bar.

The Italian sausage sandwich is only available on the East Coast.

source Hollis Johnson

The Italian Sausage sandwich is like the hot dog’s fancier cousin. This sturdy sausage is topped with grilled peppers and onions and served on a basic hot dog bun. Currently, this item is only available at select East Coast Costco locations.

The bratwurst is the go-to meal in the Midwest.

The East Coast has an Italian sausage sandwich but the Midwest has a bratwurst sandwich that the Costco employees call a favorite. Like the hot dog, it’s typically served plain, but you do get a free soda.

A small number of Costco locations serve fries.

Although they are hard to track down, whispers on Reddit confirm that certain East Coast Costco locations serve french fries. It’s likely related to the poutine (fries with cheese curd and gravy) that’s served at Canadian Costco locations.

Costco recently unveiled a churro and frozen yogurt combo.

Costco enthusiasts have been combining churros and frozen yogurt for a long time, so Costco caught wise and in early 2019 started serving a churro dipped in their signature vanilla fro-yo.

Vegan Al Pastor salad seems to come and go.

Costco experimented with a vegan “Al Pastor” salad (the faux meat was made from soy) a few years ago, but an eagle-eyed Reddit user saw a sign at a St. Louis, Minnesota Costco that the vegetarian salad was coming back.

Everyone loves the BBQ brisket sandwich.

source Hollis Johnson

The BBQ brisket sandwich is consistently rated as the best item on the menu. Though it’s not available at all locations, fans rave about the quality of the BBQ meat and the crisp coleslaw that it’s served with.