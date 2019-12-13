20 facts about New Year’s celebrations that might surprise you

caption Happy New Year! source Brad Barket/Getty Images

As the Taylor Swift song goes, it was the end of a decade, but the start of an age.

To celebrate the end of 2019 and the start of 2020, WalletHub gathered trivia about New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, from the amount of trash in Times Square to how many people march in Philadelphia’s Mummers Parade.

Keep scrolling to learn more about New Year’s, just in time to watch the ball drop.

New Year’s Eve ranks fourth on Americans’ list of favorite holidays, with 41% of the population calling it their favorite.

caption A particularly festive celebration. source Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Samsung

Predictably, 78% of Americans love Christmas. Thanksgiving and July 4th came in second and third, respectively.

But that doesn’t mean everyone actually stays up until midnight. At least 48% of parents plan to “count down” at 9 p.m. with their kids.

caption The Mawby triplets, Claudette, Angela, and Claudine are fast asleep before the clock strikes midnight to signal the New Year. source Fox Photos/Getty Images

WalletHub reported that 12% of Americans fall asleep before midnight, anyway.

And 3% of Americans don’t plan on celebrating at all.

caption Getting beauty rest. source Yale Joel/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

It makes sense – for some, New Year’s Eve is an extremely overrated holiday.

The most popular destination in the US for New Year’s is Orlando, Florida, closely followed by Anaheim, California, and Honolulu, Hawaii.

The two most popular cities happen to be the locations of Disney World and Disneyland – both parks hold New Year’s celebrations.

At least 102.1 million people have to travel to get to their New Year’s celebrations.

caption A road trip. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Although road-tripping isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, either.

Of those, over 6.7 million need to fly.

caption It’s crowded. source Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Over 3.7 million people will use other modes of transportation.

If you’re heading to New York City to ring in the new year, prepare to break out your wallet. The average price of a dinner and a show for two in NYC on New Year’s Eve is over $1,160.

caption Snapping selfies. source Robert Alexander/Getty Images

New York is the most expensive city for celebrating in the country.

A predicted one million people will flock to Times Square to see the ball drop.

caption Revelers celebrate after the ball drop during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square on January 1, 2016. source KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

That’s the average attendance for New Year’s Eve in Times Square, according to WalletHub. The crowds will be controlled by 7,000 police officers.

This year’s ball weighs 11,875 pounds, and is covered in 2,688 Waterford crystal triangles.

caption The ball that dropped on December 31, 2018. source Jeff Neira/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

The building that houses the ball is almost entirely empty – and Insider took a look around.

The ball has been dropped annually since 1907, with two notable exceptions — due to World War II light restrictions, Times Square remained dark in 1942 and 1943.

caption Pearl Harbor was on December 7, 1941. source Myron Davis/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

More than 56 tons of trash is left in Times Square after the celebrations — including 1.5 tons of confetti.

caption A broom sweeps some of the trash left by the revelers at the New Years celebration on January 1, 2005. source Stephen Chernin/Getty Images

It takes 300 sanitation workers between 12 and 16 hours to clean it all up.

But back to celebrating: More than 360 million glasses of sparkling wine are consumed on December 31.

caption Sparkling wine abounds. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

However, all that alcohol also makes NYE the drunkest night of the year – the average blood alcohol concentration is .094%, more than the legal limit.

That sparkling wine might be why 28% of Americans need to grab hangover food from restaurants on January 1.

caption All that’s left of 1947 is a headache and a job for the cleaners. source Bettmann/Getty Images

According to Google, Louisville, Kentucky, was the most hungover city in America on January 1, 2019.

If you want good luck, you should eat 365 black-eyed peas.

caption Black-eyed peas. source Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

In Spain, however, people eat 12 grapes at the stroke of midnight.

Speaking of January 1, the first day of the year has plenty of traditions of its own. Thirty-seven million people watch the Rose Parade in Pasadena on TV.

caption Rose Parade performers participate in the 123rd Annual Rose Parade in 2012. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

There are over 700,000 live spectators as well.

Philadelphia’s Mummers Parade boasts 10,000 performers on January 1.

caption Members of the South Philadelphia String Band perform during the 2011 Mummers Parade. source William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

If you don’t know what a mummer is, you’re not alone.

A mummer, according to Rusty Martz, president of the board of directors of the Mummers Museum, is “any man, woman, or child involved in the fantasy of song, dance and costume splendor on each January 1st in the annual Philadelphia New Year’s Day parade.”

The beginning of a new year is also about resolutions. The most popular New Year’s resolution is to exercise more.

caption It’s popular. source Christ Hondros/Getty

Fifty-nine percent of Americans want to add some physical activity to their routine. Eating healthier (54%), saving money (51%), losing weight (48%), and reducing stress (38%) round out the list.

Eighty percent of resolutions fail by February.

caption Keeping resolutions is difficult. source BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images

Here are some tips to help keep your resolutions.

Crime also sees a bump on December 31 and January 1. The most popular day for car theft is January 1, with 2,571 cars getting jacked on the first day of 2018.

caption The shattered window of a car. source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

New Year’s Eve ranked sixth, with 2,122 cars stolen.

But January 1 is also the biggest night for illegal “celebratory gunfire.”

caption Fireworks on New Year’s Eve. source Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Celebrate the start of a new year – but make sure you stay safe, too.