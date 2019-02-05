14 people you didn’t know had a Grammy

caption People who aren’t in the music industry have won Grammys. source Ap Photo

Steve Martin has five Grammys for comedy and bluegrass music.

Maya Angelou won three spoken word Grammys.

Martin Luther King Jr. and Carrie Fisher were awarded posthumous spoken word Grammys.

When you think of music’s biggest night, you probably picture artists like Beyoncé and Paul McCartney, two of the top Grammy winners of all time. But it’s not just singers and musicians who are honored by the Recording Academy.

From comedians to politicians, here are 14 people you forgot have Grammys.

Lily Tomlin won a Grammy for best comedy recording.

caption Actress Lily Tomlin attending Party for 21st Annual Grammy Awards on February 15, 1979 at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, California. source Ron Galella/WireImage

Actress and former stand-up comic Lily Tomlin has a Grammy for best comedy recording. Tomlin earned the award for her 1971 album “This Is A Recording,” which features her performance as telephone operator Ernestine, one of the most iconic characters she created.

Steve Martin has five Grammys in multiple categories.

caption Songwriters Edie Brickell & Steve Martin, winners of Best American Roots Song for ‘Love Has Come For You’ pose in the press room at the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. source Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Since 1978, actor and comedian Steve Martin has won a total of five Grammys. In addition to two awards for best comedy album, Martin, who is also a bluegrass musician, has garnered a handful of music awards for his country and roots tunes.

Most recently, Martin’s track “Love Has Come For You” won a Grammy for best American roots song at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson has a spoken word Grammy for his work in HIV/AIDS prevention advocacy.

caption Magic Johnson. source Lisa Blumenfeld/ Getty Images

Magic Johnson won a spoken word Grammy at the 35th Annual Awards for “What You Can Do to Avoid AIDS.” The basketball legend, who announced that he contracted HIV in 1991, has been a vocal advocate for HIV/AIDS prevention and education.

Zach Braff won a Grammy for the “Garden State” soundtrack.

caption Zach Braff, winner of Best Soundtrack Compilation for “Garden State.” source Steve Grayson/WireImage for The Recording Academy

“Garden State,” Zach Braff‘s directorial debut, attracted a cult following. Part of the film’s appeal is its indie-driven soundtrack, which earned Braff (who starred in the movie with Natalie Portman) a Grammy at the 47th Annual Award show.

Barack Obama won two spoken word Grammys.

caption Barack Obama. source Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Former US President Barack Obama won spoken word Grammys for narrating the recordings of his books “Dreams From My Father” and “The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream.”

“Weird Al” Yankovic’s comedic songs have won him four Grammys.

caption Weird Al Yankovic receives the Grammy for Best Comedy Album during the 46th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles 08 February 2004. source TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

For someone whose musical career is predicated on parody, “Weird Al” has made it big. In fact, the singer is known for hits like “Eat It” and “eBay” has four Grammys to his name.

Stephen Colbert has several Grammys.

caption TV personality Stephen Colbert poses in the press room at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. source Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Late-night host Stephen Colbert has two Grammys. At the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards Colbert won a best comedy album award for “A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!.” Then, at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards the recording of his book “America Again: Re-becoming the Greatness We Never Weren’t” won a spoken word award.

Martin Luther King Jr. was posthumously awarded a spoken word Grammy.

Martin Luther King Jr.‘s speeches made American history, but you might not know that the minister and activist was posthumously awarded a Grammy. At the 13th Annual Awards, King was honored with a spoken word award for his anti-war speech “Why I Oppose the War in Vietnam.”

Two of his more famous addresses (“I Have a Dream” and “We Shall Overcome”) were also nominated for Grammys.

Orson Welles won three spoken word Grammys.

caption Actor and Director Orson Welles, 1951. source Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Groundbreaking filmmaker Orson Welles won three spoken word Grammys. The first was for “Great American Documents,” for which he read the Declaration of Independence. He also won the award for his masterpiece “Citizen Kane” and for the sci-fi radio play “Donovan’s Brain.”

Maya Angelou has three spoken word Grammys.

caption Poet Maya Angelou poses at Radio City Music Hall during the Grammy Awards. source Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

American poet Maya Angelou first won a spoken word at the 37th Annual Grammy Awards for “On the Pulse of Morning,” which she penned for Bill Clinton’s inauguration. Later, she won the award for her poetry collection “Phenomenal Woman” and for the autobiography “A Song Flung Up to Heaven.”

Hillary Rodham Clinton has a spoken word Grammy.

caption Then-First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton holding her award in Press Room at Grammy Awards. source Dave Allocca/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Hillary Rodham Clinton won a spoken word Grammy at the 39th Annual Awards. The award was for “It Takes a Village,” her non-fiction book about the future of children in America.

Betty White has a spoken word Grammy.

caption Betty White. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Betty White won a Grammy at the 54th Annual Awards. The “Golden Girls” actress received a spoken word award for her autobiography “If You Ask Me (And of Course You Won’t).”

Carrie Fisher won a posthumous spoken word Grammy.

caption Carrie Fisher. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

At the 60th Annual Awards, Carrie Fisher was posthumously awarded a spoken word Grammy for her memoir “The Princess Diarist.”

Joaquin Phoenix’s performance as Johnny Cash in “Walk the Line” earned him a Grammy.

caption Joaquin Phoenix. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Joaquin Phoenix starred in the musical biopic “Walk the Line” as Johnny Cash. Phoenix’s portrayal of the country singer earned him a Grammy for best compilation soundtrack for visual media.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.