10 royal jobs you didn’t know existed

The royal family employs many people to handle their day-to-day business.

Though you might know the royal family has a secretary, you might not know there’s such a thing as a royal furniture conservator.

There’s also a telephone operator who reportedly answers over 7,000 calls a day.

For some people, their job entails working with one of the most prestigious families in the world. The royal family employs over 1,000 people across their many estates, which may seem excessive at first glance. Given the huge responsibilities it takes to manage the day-to-day lives of the British monarchy, however, that number makes sense.

While some assignments are pretty standard, there are a few that you may not be aware exist. INSIDER rounded up 10 of the most uncommon royal jobs.

A furniture conservator is the perfect job for interior designers.

With a plethora of rooms in each palace adorned with unique furniture, it’s no wonder the royal family needs someone to maintain the aesthetics of their home goods. The furniture conservator is a job for someone with a passion for restoring historic pieces and identifying trendy decor. Per the open job description, this role specifically is at Windsor Castle.

The master of the Queen’s music was first established in 1625.

caption The Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland is pictured. source Stefan Schäfer, Lich / Wikimedia Commons

The master of the Queen’s music role is given to an individual for a period of 10 years and currently held by prominent musician, Judith Weir. Weir, the first female master of the Queen’s music, was appointed in 2014, according to The Guardian.

Though there are no set responsibilities for the role, the master of the Queen’s music can compose music for royal or state occasions.

The keeper of the privy purse manages the royal family budget.

caption Someone must keep track of the royal family’s spending habits. source Chris Jackson/Getty

With royal family net worths estimated at being in the hundreds of millions, it’s vital to have a trained staff member tasked with managing the family’s finances.

That all-important role is currently assigned to Sir Alan Reid, the keeper of the privy purse. Sir Alan functions as the Queen’s treasurer, and each year is required to publish a report on the family’s financial assets.

The Astronomer Royal is one of the oldest positions on the palace staff.

caption Astronomer Royal Martin Rees speaks at a memorial service for British scientist Stephen Hawking during which his ashes will be buried in the nave of the Abbey church, at Westminster Abbey, in London. source Reuters

In official existence since 1675, the astronomer royal advises the Queen on her cosmos and all astronomical matters. The current appointee to this role is Martin Rees, Baron Rees of Ludlow.

Familiar with the widely-known Halley’s Comet? That name derived from Edmond Halley, the Astronomer Royal in 1720.

No royal table can be dressed without the approval of the royal linen keeper.

caption The royal family’s dining table (not pictured) features linens from generations past. source Pexels

If you love linens, this job is for you. According to the 2017 listing, the person in charge is responsible for “ensuring the cloth matches the magnificence of the banqueting table,” making sure “all linen requirements are met to the highest standards,” and conserving linen for “future generations.”

All stamp enthusiasts would be honored to be the official keeper of the Queen’s stamps.

caption The royal collection of stamps began in the late 1800s by the Duke of York, who later became King George V. source Wikimedia Commons

The Queen obtained her late father George V’s collection and has every intention of keeping the tradition alive.

Michael Sefi has been the keeper of the Queen’s stamps since 2003, traveling worldwide to find unique pieces to add to her collection.

If you have vast experience working with picture frames, the role of frames conservator is just for you.

caption A painting of Queen Alexandra, wife of Edward VII, by Francois Flameng, is seen in the White Drawing Room, which will be used during the wedding reception of Prince William and Kate Middleton, at Buckingham Palace in London March 25, 2011. source Reuters

Buckingham Palace has 775 rooms, so one can imagine the hundreds of frames that decorate the priceless art on the walls of the estate. The frames conservator ensures that no photo frame goes unrestored.

Per the 2018 job listing, the Palace has its own workroom, so the person in charge will be on site to not only evaluate the condition of the frames but also to recommend changes to the ones that have wear and tear.

The telephone operator answers several of the 7,000 calls the Palace receives each week.

caption The role even includes some overnight stays. source Helmut Seisenberger/Shutterstock

According to Forbes, thousands of eager fans and members of the media phone into Buckingham Palace each week, totaling a number of 7,000 calls.

Given the high volume of traffic, the person in charge must be skilled in operating a switchboard and skilled on conflict resolution, according to the official listing from 2016.

No cookware goes unkempt thanks to the royal pot washer.

caption The job title states it’s looking for a “natural team player.” source Shutterstock

This is probably one of the few roles where you don’t need relevant experience to be considered. The kitchen porter joins a seasoned catering team where they will maintain the kitchen, clean up, and help with food preparation.

In addition to those responsibilities, there’s also the added benefit of traveling alongside the Queen as she visits other royal properties.

The grand carver ensures the Queen never has to cut her own meat.

caption The role is passed down through generations. source Shutterstock

Evidenced by the luxurious dinners Buckingham Palace hosts, it’s understandable if the Queen can’t be bothered to step away from her guests and carve the meat attendees will eat that day. The grand carver is on hand to slice the roast beef to a perfect portion.

This is a position that might not be available to everyone. It is is listed as a hereditary role, meaning it’s inherited from person to person.