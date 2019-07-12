9 things you didn’t realize could impact your skin

caption Jewelry that contains nickel might irritate your skin. source iStock

Although some irritants can be obvious, you might be surprised about certain things that could be causing your skin-related woes.

Wool, stress, and oil-based products could be irritating your skin or causing you to break out.

Hair products, jewelry containing nickel, and dirty phone screens may also impact your skin in a negative way.

From specific diets to sleeping habits, many things can affect your skin’s health and appearance in positive and negative ways.

Here are some surprising things that can impact your skin, according to board-certified dermatologists.

In some cases, your sweat could attract bacteria or clog your pores.

caption Don’t skip your post-workout shower. source iStock

Exercising can benefit your body and mind, but skipping a post-workout shower isn’t always great for your skin.

“When sweat sits on the body for too long, it can attract bacteria and clog pores so if not properly rinsed off, [it] can make someone more prone to breakouts and acne,” Dr. Marisa Garshick, a dermatologist in New York City, previously told INSIDER.

So if you partake in any activity that’s causing you to sweat, you might want to carve out time to take a quick shower after.

Pressing your phone to your cheek often could be causing clogged pores.

caption You might want to take calls using your earbuds. source Kevin Winter/Getty

“We are great about washing our faces but not our phones, which often come in direct contact with our face, but also many other things including our hands, pockets, tables, and bags,” Garshick told INSIDER. “As a result, phones collect dirt and other germs which, when reapplied back on the face, can result in clogged pores and breakouts.”

Garshick said the best way to avoid this is to minimize prolonged use of your phone in the same location. For example, you can use headphones to avoid pressing your phone to your face. You should also regularly clean and disinfect your phone.

Hair conditioner could be the cause of your back acne.

caption Conditioner can be great for your hair, but not necessarily for your skin. source Alliance/Shutterstock

“One of the hidden culprits for the dreaded ‘bacne’ – especially in women – can be traced to poorly rinsed out conditioner that is allowed to sit for too long on the upper back after showers,” Dr. Andrew Kim, a dermatologist in New Hampshire, told INSIDER.

“If you notice acne on the upper back along where the hair falls, consider putting in extra effort in washing out the conditioner and also check other hair products for possible reactions,” he added.

Heat can contribute to hyperpigmentation.

caption The heat can be particularly harmful if you’re sitting in the sun. source iStock

If you deal with skin conditions like melasma, heat can contribute to hyperpigmentation, which is darkened spots and patches on your skin, Matthew Molenda, a dermatologist in Ohio, told INSIDER.

You can be impacted by the heat you encounter on a tropical vacation or even the heat you feel when cooking food in a hot kitchen.

When possible, avoid spending prolonged periods of time in the heat and if you’re outdoors, always adequately and regularly apply sunscreen that is SPF 30 or higher.

Stress can be impacting your skin in a few different ways.

caption Your work-related worries could be impacting your skin. source iStock

Feeling stressed? It could be impacting your skin in a variety of ways, Dr. Susan Bard, a New York-based dermatologist, told INSIDER.

She said stress levels can cause significant hormone fluctuations, which “can increase oil production and lead to acne breakouts.”

Although there’s not always a simple way to drastically reduce your stress levels, consulting with a mental-health professional may help.

A certain ingredient found in some types of black-ink henna may cause you to experience an allergic reaction.

caption Not all types of henna ink are created equally. source iStock

“Sometimes these tattoos contain para-phenylenediamine, also known as PPD, which can cause an extreme allergic reaction,” Dr. Rachna Bhandari, a dermatologist in Texas, told INSIDER. Allergic reactions to PPD can include permanent scarring, open sores, and blisters.

Henna inks that do not contain PPD typically dry to a brown or orange shade and must sit on your skin for longer than an hour.

Bhandari said you should be careful about which sort of henna you use and check the ingredients of any ink before applying it to your skin.

Wool clothing might be warm, but it can also be irritating to your skin.

caption If you have sensitive skin, you might want to wear something under your wool sweater. source iStock

“Wool clothing can trigger itching and an eczema flare in some individuals,” said Dr. Kassie Haitz, a New York-based dermatologist.

And though this wool sensitivity isn’t uncommon, other individuals may experience a wool allergy that can cause rashes, irritated eyes, and a runny nose, per Healthline.

If you find that wool irritates your skin, you may want to avoid it or try wearing a thick layer of clothing beneath the wool to keep it from rubbing against your body.

You might be experiencing allergic reactions to some of your favorite accessories that contain nickel.

caption Your watch could contain nickel. source iStock

Haitz said that nickel is one of the most common contact allergies and it can cause some individuals to experience contact dermatitis, a type of uncomfortable but not overly dangerous rash.

“Nickel is a common metal in jewelry and [it] can also be found in other surprising objects such as phones and smartwatches,” she said.

If you experience allergic reactions to nickel, it may be best to opt for nickel-free jewelry that is made of materials like surgical-grade stainless steel, 24-karat gold, sterling silver, and titanium.

Certain oil-based products in your beauty routine could be irritating your skin.

caption Oil-based cleansers aren’t always a wise choice. source iStock

Oil cleansers, face oils, and body oils are popular in some people’s skin-care routine but they aren’t for everyone.

According to Dr. Caren Campbell, a dermatologist in California, although they sound great for your skin, these sorts of products can sometimes cause breakouts. “All the skin oils and oil cleansers are very comedogenic – also known as acne-forming,” she said.

To avoid this, try looking for skin-care products that are noncomedogenic, meaning they will not clog your pores.