10 things you didn’t know about Kristen Stewart

Actress Kristen Stewart is known for her role as Bella Swan in “Twilight” and she will soon be starring in the highly anticipated remake of “Charlie’s Angels.”

Her parents both work in the entertainment industry, which helped lead her to acting.

In 2012, she was the highest-paid actress in Hollywood, per Forbes.

Kristen Stewart might be known for her role as Bella Swan in the famed movie adaptation of the “Twilight” series, but the superstar has been acting and working with high-end fashion brands for years.

Later this year, she is set to appear in several films, including the highly anticipated remake of “Charlie’s Angels.” As Sabina Wilson, Stewart will appear alongside co-stars like Elizabeth Banks, Naomi Scott, and Noah Centineo.

Ahead of the film’s release, here are some interesting things you might not have known about Kristen Stewart.

She’s an award-winning kisser.

Alongside her co-star Robert Pattinson, Stewart won the award for MTV’s “Best Kiss” four consecutive years in a row. This set the record for both consecutive-kiss wins and number of “Best Kiss” awards for a duo in MTV history.

Her eyes are actually green — she wore colored contact lenses to play Bella Swan in “Twilight.”

The naturally green-eyed actress had to wear brown contacts while filming the “Twilight” franchise so she could match the description of her character Bella Swan.

In the final film, she had to wear amber-colored contacts to play a vampire and she later told MTV that they were very uncomfortable. “That is one thing I can’t wait to say goodbye to is the contacts. They just kill you. [They give you] dead face,” she told the publication in 2011.

In 2012, she was the highest-paid actress in Hollywood, per Forbes.

In 2012, Stewart topped the Forbes list of highest-paid actresses, earning an impressive $34.5 million from May 2011 to May 2012. She was just 22 years old when she reached this achievement and was the youngest actress on the list by 16 years.

Joan Jett loved Stewart’s portrayal of her.

In 2010, Stewart portrayed Jett in the film “The Runaways.” After seeing the film, Jett said Stewart was “authentic” and that the two are very similar in real life.

According to Interview magazine, prior to filming “The Runaways,” Stewart “studied” Jett in real life, learning her mannerisms and posture to portray the rocker in the most authentic way possible.

She sings and plays guitar — and she’s done both for movie roles.

Although not all actresses are musically inclined, Stewart sings and plays guitar. She did both for her role in “The Runaways” and she sang in 2007’s “Into the Wild.”

She has a soundproofed room in her California home.

“I have one room that’s soundproofed so I can play drums really loud,” she told Elle UK magazine in 2016. She also told the publication that her home is the “party house.”

She once bought actor Josh Hutcherson a turtle for his birthday.

In 2005, Stewart starred alongside Josh Hutcherson in the film “Zathura.” For Hutcherson’s 13th birthday, Stewart bought him a turtle that he named Bob.

In 2012, Hutcherson told Cosmopolitan that Bob died after he went out of town and his friend forgot to take care of it.

Her parents work in the entertainment industry and that helped lead her to acting.

Both of Stewart’s parents are involved in Hollywood – her mother is a script supervisor and her father is a stage manager.

In 2014, she told E! her parents are “hardworking crew members” who inspired her to want to work in the entertainment industry, although she said acting wasn’t her first choice.

When she was younger, she said she wanted to be a camera grip like her brothers, but was too tiny and thus turned to acting as an alternative.

She has some Australian roots.

The American-born actress’s mother is from Australia and Stewart spent a lot there growing up. She has also said one of her favorite places is Noosa Heads, a coastal town in Australia.

She likes Vegemite.

Vegemite, a thick, Australian spread made from yeast extract, is known for being pretty divisive, but this actress has a taste for it.

“I actually don’t mind Vegemite,” she told Australian site news.com.au in 2009. “I know most Americans can’t stand the smell, taste or look of it but I like it.”