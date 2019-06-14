15 surprisingly expensive things you can buy at Costco

caption While Costco is best known for selling groceries and household products in bulk at bargain prices, its loyal members also use their memberships to book vacations, buy gas, or even purchase cars. source Geri Lavrov/Getty Images

Someone recently bought a $400,000 diamond engagement ring at Costco, typically known for its deals on bulk items like paper goods, household staples, and groceries.

The engagement ring is just one among Costco’s surprising selection of high-priced items, others including luxury jewelry and accessories, furniture, gourmet foods, and appliances.

There’s also a 93-inch-tall plush teddy bear.

Any shopper addicted to the mass warehouse that is the Costco superstore knows it’s a place to stock up on bulk-quantities of household items, cleaning supplies, and grocery staples. Not everyone, however, knows about some of Costco’s more high-end offerings like its $400,000 diamond engagement ring which recently made headlines.

Members of the wholesale retailer looking to spend some serious cash can also buy an emergency canned-food stash and a Bluetooth-equipped massage chair, among others. Here are 15 surprisingly expensive items to be found at Costco.

A larger-than-life teddy bear: $289.99

The product description for Costco’s 93-inch-tall plush bear says it all: “Need a Hug? Just go for it with this lovable oversized jumbo bear! A lifetime of love and companionship awaits you with this soft, cuddly friend … Squeeze Away!!!”

A scooter that lets you travel underwater: $599.99

caption An underwater scooter is pretty unique. source Costco.com

The Sublue Whiteshark Mix Underwater Scooter (not pictured) has an interesting, if oddly specific, use: it claims to allow people to glide under the surface of just about any body of water. It weighs 7.7 lbs. and runs on an FAA-compliant battery, so travelers can bring the scooter with them on vacation.

A “smart toilet” with a seat-warmer and automatic flushing: $999.99

caption The Saga Smart Toilet by OVE Decors (not pictured) has an LED night light, bidet and spray wash, and adjustable heated seat. source Costco

Shoppers in the market for a luxury home bathroom experience may find just what they’re looking for at Costco. The store’s priciest toilet listed online is the Saga Smart Toilet by OVE Decors, and it has everything most people probably didn’t know they needed (or wanted) in a toilet. It’s equipped with a remote control, automatic flushing, LED night light, heated seat, and a built-in memory system that regulates water settings.

A chandelier made with hand-cut crystals: $2,999.99

caption Costco has a surprisingly robust chandelier and light fixture selection. source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

Costco’s highest-priced light fixture (not pictured) is the Lighting by Pecaso La Rioja Chandelier with 30 Lights, which has sphere-shaped, cascading crystals.

Out of the seven reviews of the chandelier on Costco’s website, all users gave it five stars.

Professional-grade espresso machine: $2,999.99

caption According to the product description on Costco’s website, the innovative nozzle on the store’s most expensive coffee-maker “prepares fine, compact and very tempting milk foam.” source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

For the same price of a crystal chandelier, caffeine-lovers can find joy in Costco’s most expensive espresso-maker, the Z6 Automatic Coffee Machine. The product description on Costco’s website says the high-tech machine is inspired by “the world’s best baristas” and makes “possibly the best espresso of all time.”

A queen-sized Murphy bed with a desk attached to it: $3,899.99

caption The product description on Costco.com calls the Office Pro desk “the ultimate solution for the professional that works from home.” source Costco.com

This contraption combines the classic Murphy bed concept, a bed that pops out of the wall and easily folds back when not in use, with an office desk. This multi-use desk/bed combination proves Costco might really have it all …

A beverage vending machine: $4,199.99

caption Costco also sells commercial appliances such as an ice-maker and a restaurant kitchen dishwasher. source yukihiro.m/Flickr

Businesses can find tons of commercial-grade products and bulk items at the warehouse. This plug-in ready vending machine is the most expensive in its category on Costco’s website, and it has surprisingly high-tech features like energy-efficient lighting and “built-in sales and accounting data,” according to the product description.

A freestanding wine cellar: $4,299.99

For only slightly more money than an entire vending machine, Costco members can buy a massive wine cellar. Costco’s highest-priced wine storage unit stores up to 400 bottles, something wine-enthusiasts can definitely write home about. It includes cooling technology that remains at a “library quiet” sound level and a low-emission, energy-efficient glass door.

A year’s supply of emergency food: $4,999.99

Costco means business when it comes to bulk – which is why it has a product category called “Emergency Food by the Pallet.” The most expensive supply of emergency food is the Mountain House 1-Year Food Storage supply, which retails for $4,999.99 on Costco’s website. It includes 220 cans of food for a total of 3,986 servings, and it has a 30-year shelf life of freeze-dried foods. The supply includes snacks and full meal servings for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Mini grand electronic piano: $5,499.99

caption This mini grand digital piano comes with Bluetooth capabilities and a matching storage bench. source Flickr/Nayuki

The Roland Mini Grand Digital Piano Bundle is Costco’s most-expensive piano at $5,499.99. It includes a 10-year in-home warranty, Bluetooth connection through a free iOS/Android app, and, according to an online review of the piano on Costco’s website, a variety of sound and instrument playback options. According to one review, “It replicates many keyboard instruments such as a great jazz organ and electric piano.”

Massage chair with built-in Bluetooth sound system: $6,999.99

caption This Osaki OS-4D Pro Maestro high-tech massage chair from Costco (not pictured) brings the spa into the home. source Yevgen Belich/Shutterstock

Most Costco members are aware of the retailer’s deals on furniture and appliances, but not all shoppers know about its massage and relaxation products. The Osaki OS-4D Pro Maestro (not pictured) is $6,999.99, making it the priciest massage chair sold by Costco. It’s not your mother’s massage chair; this device includes luxury features like 4D heated rollers (which, according to the product description, give the illusion of hot stones), hi-def Bluetooth speakers, and settings like “knee kneading” and “ankle air massage.”

A seven-person jacuzzi with a built-in lounge chair: $8,999.99

caption The inside of the jacuzzi (not pictured) has contours that mimic a full-body lounge chair. source Katie May Boyle/Shutterstock

The Evolution Spas Oxford 121-jet 7-person spa has one built-in, full-body lounger seat and three “captain’s chairs,” plus neck and shoulder jets for the ultimate massage experience.

Golden pearl necklace: $19,999.99

Aside from gemstones, Costco also has a sprawling collection of pearl necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. At $19,999.99, this golden pearl necklace made of South Sea pearls is the most-expensive item from Costco’s pearl jewelry collection.

A membership to the Wheels Up private aviation service: between $17,499.99 and $29,499.99

caption Who doesn’t want to fly around in private jets … source Shutterstock/Aerodim

Not only can Costco shoppers use their membership to score deals on vacations, but they can also purchase a private plane service. Wheels Up is a membership-only private plane company that allows members to travel to and from destinations in style for up to a year.

Blue sapphire and diamond ring: $33,999.99

Costco’s jewelry selection includes everything from men’s and women’s watches to pearls and engagement rings. But aside from classic diamond engagement and wedding rings, Costco also sells a variety of colorful gemstone jewelry.

One of the most expensive rings is the blue sapphire and diamond ring, which retails for $33,999.99 at Costco. This oval-cut, 1.83-carat gemstone ring sits on a platinum band, and according to Costco’s website, is inspected by a team of “graduate gemologists.”