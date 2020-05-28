Surveillance video of the moments leading up to George Floyd being pinned under a policeman’s knee show that he didn’t resist arrest

caption Surveillance video shows Minneapolis police arresting George Floyd on May 25, 2020. source Screenshot NBC News/YouTube

Security footage from a restaurant near where George Floyd was taken into custody by Minneapolis police officers shows him turning around to look at his handcuffed wrists and grimacing in pain.

NBC News obtained nearly 60 minutes of surveillance video that shows everything from Floyd being taken out of his car to finally being led across the street to a squad car where he appears to fall down.

That’s where Officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd under his knee for eight minutes despite Floyd saying he couldn’t breathe.

An off-duty firefighter told Fire Engine 17 that he saw Floyd “go from struggling to unresponsive on the ground while handcuffed and subdued” by police, a Minneapolis Fire Department incident report said.

Although Floyd remained “unresponsive” and “pulseless,” first-responders and ER staff spent an hour trying to resuscitate him, the Star Tribune reported.

Surveillance video from a Minneapolis restaurant near the spot where George Floyd was handcuffed by police officers on Monday sheds light on the moments leading up to his arrest and death.

NBC News obtained an hours’ worth of security footage from around 8:30 p.m. when police arrived at Cup Foods to investigate reports of a customer trying to pay with counterfeit money. Two rookie officers located Floyd, 46, sitting in a parked vehicle, the Star Tribune reported.

In the video, a police officer approaches the vehicle and addresses its occupants before two other people disembark from the car – a man from the passenger’s side and a woman from the backseat. The officer then walks around to the driver’s side and Floyd emerges in handcuffs a few minutes later.

Another officer, this one with a mask on his face, is then seen asking the woman to back up against the wall, which she does, with her hands raised in the air.

Floyd, who can be seen saying something to the policeman, is led onto the sidewalk. With his back against the wall, he slides down to the ground while he is being questioned. Another cruiser then pulls up to the scene with officers Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao, the Star Tribune said.

While an officer jots down something in his notepad, Floyd appears to slump over. He stays in that position while talking to the officer before he is helped to his feet.

With one hand wrapped around Floyd’s bicep and the other on his cuffed wrists, the officer leads him to the car. Floyd can be seen turning around, looking at his wrists, and then grimacing and yelping in discomfort. There is no accompanying audio so it’s unknown what he said to the policeman.

Floyd can also be seen shaking his head at the officers as he is guided out of the security camera’s frame. A few seconds later, two officers and Floyd can be seen crossing the road before Floyd falls to the ground.

According to the Star Tribune, that’s where Floyd was restrained with Chauvin’s knee on his neck for eight minutes, despite saying, “Please, I can’t breathe.”

Floyd went from ‘struggling to unresponsive on the ground while handcuffed and subdued’

An incident report by the Minneapolis Fire Department said that Fire Engine 17 responded to a Code 2 call, which indicated that Floyd only had “trauma to his mouth.”

Bystanders were “upset” and told firefighters that police “had killed the man,” the report said. An off-duty firefighter also said that he had “witnessed the end of the struggle and witnessed the [patient] go from struggling to unresponsive on the ground while handcuffed and subdued” by police, it said.

By that time, paramedics from the Hennepin County Medical Center had loaded Floyd onto a gurney and into a waiting ambulance. And that’s where dispatch directed firefighters for assistance, the Star Tribune reported.

caption A memorial is created for George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 27, 2020. source Jordan Strowder/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Once on the rig, they helped medics perform chest compressions, and prepare medications and IV, while the search for Floyd’s pulse continued.

“I’ve got a red medical, we’ll be there in approximately six minutes,” a medic said, according to emergency dispatch audio, the Star Tribune reported. “Thirties, male, was being detained by PD … was on a … was a cardiac arrest upon EMS arrival, apparently doing CPR, getting access, getting vitals, bagging, calling ACLS [advanced cardiovascular life support], we’ll be there in six minutes, red medical, COVID symptoms are unknown.”

The incident report described Floyd as an “unresponsive, pulseless male.”

Still, first-responders and ER staff spent an hour trying to resuscitate him, the Star Tribune reported. They failed, and he was pronounced dead at 9:25 p.m.

“He still had an outside chance. Even if it’s a super long shot, you’ve got to try your best,” Hennepin Healthcare EMS Chief Marty Scheerer told the newspaper.