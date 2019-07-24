Producers of R. Kelly documentary plan to follow up with a ‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’ series

caption From left, American real estate developer Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife), former model Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. source Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

The network behind the documentary “Surviving R. Kelly,” which explored allegations of sexual abuse against the singer, is planning an investigative documentary about billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein who is currently facing charges related to sex trafficking.

The series, titled “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein,” will focus on Epstein’s high-profile connections which he allegedly used to cover up his inappropriate behavior.

Epstein, 66, pleaded guilty to state prostitution charges in 2008 and registered as a sex offender as part of a deal cut with the US Attorney’s Office in Miami. He has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges laid out earlier this month and faces up to 45 years in prison.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The network behind the documentary “Surviving R. Kelly,” which explored allegations of sexual abuse against the singer, is planning an investigative documentary about billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein who is currently facing charges related to sex trafficking.

A+E Networks, which owns Lifetime, said in a press release on Tuesday that it was developing the series, thus far titled “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein,” which will explore Epstein’s high-profile connections “used to shield his predatory behavior with young girls.”

“Accused of sex crimes with minors and trafficking, registered sex offender Epstein allegedly hid in plain sight while enablers protected him for over two decades, until his arrest by the FBI earlier this month,” the press release for the ordered investigative doc alleges.

The series is being developed by Emmy-winner Robert Friedman’s Bungalow Media + Entertainment, which recently produced a film called “The Panama Papers” that explored the leaked documents exposing corruption and money laundering among the world’s elite. Directors Anne Sundberg and Ricki Stern, along with New York Times journalist Christopher Mason are also contributing to the project.

The network also said it plans to do a follow-up series on the Emmy-nominated “Surviving R. Kelly,” titled “Surviving R. Kelly: The Aftermath,” which will feature new interviews with experts, psychologists, and accusers.

Epstein, 66, pleaded guilty to state prostitution charges in 2008 and registered as a sex offender as part of a deal cut with the US Attorney’s Office in Miami. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison but only served 13 months in a private wing of the Palm Beach County Jail where he was allowed to work in an office six days per week.

Read more: The famous connections of Jeffrey Epstein, the elite wealth manager charged with sex trafficking young girls

Epstein was arrested and charged earlier this month with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty.

Last week, US District Judge Richard M. Berman denied bail for Epstein, arguing that Epstein remains a danger to the public and could use his “great wealth and vast resources” to flee the country and avoid prosecution, according to Associated Press. The defense requested Epstein await trial at his Manhattan mansion and pledged $559 million as collateral to ensure he did not flee.

Prosecutors say a mysterious foreign passport, along with $70,000 in cash and 48 loose diamonds, were found in a locked safe during a raid on Epstein’s home. Prosecutors said the discovery of the passport suggested Epstein posed a flight risk and should remain in jail.