7 ‘Survivor’ couples who are still together

“Survivor” first aired on CBS in 2000.

Each season has anywhere from 16 to 20 castaways but only one winner.

There have been plenty of “Survivor” couples over the years, but not all of them have stayed together after the show.

Every season of “Survivor” welcomes a new group of castaways to compete for a million dollars. But while only one contestant will win the title of sole survivor each season, there have been many castaways who’ve walked away with love.

Reality TV is an entirely different world than reality, though, and not every made-for-tv couple is made for the long haul.

Here are seven “Survivor” couples who found a way to make their love last outside of the “Survivor” series.

Jenna Bowman and Sebastian Lowe from “Survivor: Ghost Island” are living together.

Jenna Bowman and Sebastian Lowe met on the show’s 36th season, and though it wasn’t exactly made clear to watchers if the two were just good friends or another “Survivor” couple in the making, Lowe told Reality TV World that sparks were flying between the pair from before they even touched down on the island.

“We sat next to each other on the plane in the back of the jumbo jet, and we talked the entire 13-hour flight -the entire flight,” Lowe said.

Fully aware that showmances were obvious targets in “Survivor” game play, the couple decided to keep things private. “So we kind of kept it cool, even though we did snuggle and hold hands every now and then on the bamboo,” Lowe said during his interview.

During the summer of 2018, Lowe met Bowman in California and the couple drove to Lowe’s home in Florida. The pair started a Youtube vlogging channel together, calling themselves “Tarzan and Jen,” and have been traveling the world together since.

“Survivor: Micronesia” winner Parvati Shallow and John Fincher from “Survivor: Samoa” are married with a daughter.

Parvarti Shallow and John Fincher never played the game of “Survivor” together, but they met through mutual friends from the show.

“I met John in the carpool on our way to play in Ethan Zohn’s Grassroot Soccer charity game in LA in 2013,” Shallow told ET back in January of 2017. “Aras was driving, Nate Gonzales was riding shotgun, and John was sitting next to me. When we scooped up Ozzy, John slid into the middle seat, and I remember being struck by how comfortable he felt to me. I was drawn to him instantly.”

Fincher proposed to Shallow in London during the 2016 and 2017 holiday season and the couple was married a year later. In July of 2018, they welcomed a baby girl to their family.

“Boston” Rob Mariano and Amber Brkich of “Survivor All Stars” are married with four kids.

Rob Mariano and Amber Brkich weren’t shy, nor secretive about their kindling relationship, yet somehow they managed to defy all odds and end up sitting next to one another in the final two.

Brkich was crowned Sole Survivor that season, but Mariano didn’t exactly walk away empty-handed. Before the votes were read, the Boston native proclaimed his love for his ride-or-die alliance member, got down on one knee, and proposed.

In 2005, the couple was married at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort in the Bahamas and the ceremony aired on CBS. They’ve since competed on “Amazing Race” twice and in 2014 they welcomed their fourth child, a daughter named Adelina Rose.

Erik Huffman and Jaime Dugan-Huffman from “Survivor: China” are married with one son.

Some showmances spark instantaneously while others, like Erik and Jaime, gradually develop throughout the season. It was until the second week of camp that the couple opened up to one another about their lives outside the game. The two admitted they had budding feelings for one another and became an alliance from then on.

Unfortunately, neither Huffman nor Dungan made it past the merge. But even though the pair didn’t leave China as sole survivors, they seemed to have found a soulmate within each other.

Huffman and Dungan got married in 2009 and the pair has one son together.

“Survivor: The Amazon” castaway Alex Bell and “Survivor: Africa” contestant Kim Powers have been married for over a decade.

Alex Bell met Kim Powers through their mutual ties to the franchise. They met in 2005 and were married in 2006. Neither individual is very public about their lives or relationship on social media.

Whitney Duncan and Keith Tollefson from “Survivor: Samoa” are married.

Whitney Duncan and Keith Tollefson competed in the same season of “Survivor.” They are still together and they got married in Tennessee on July 29, 2014. In 2014, they competed together on “The Amazing Race.”

Tyson Apostol and Rachel Foulger from “Survivor Blood VS. Water” have two children together.

Tyson Apostol and Rachel Foulger may not have first met on “Survivor,” but they did play together during the show’s “Blood VS. Water” season. Neither won the title of sole survivor that season, but they did continue their relationship outside of the game.

Later, the couple signed up for season two of WE’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.” On the series’ finale night, which aired in 2014, Tyson proposed. The couple got married on February 8, 2015 in an intimate ceremony in Utah. They are still married and share two kids together.

