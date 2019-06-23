‘It was just all fire’: Survivor of truck crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire describes the chaotic tragedy

caption A screenshot from a WMUR broadcast shows a man kneeling by the site of the crash, where seven flags have been planted in memory of the victims. source CNN/WMUR

Seven motorcyclists died and three were injured on Saturday in a collision with a truck on Route 2 in Randolph, New Hampshire, CNN reported.

Witnesses described “motorcycles all over the highway” and flames about 20 feet high at the scene, according to WCVB Channel 5 Boston.

Five of the motorcyclists who were killled were members of the Jarhead Motorcycle Club who were on their way to an American Legion event.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

A group of motorcyclists was struck by a pickup truck on Route 2 in Randolph, New Hampshire, on Saturday, leaving seven dead and three injured, CNN reported.

Bed and breakfast owner Jerry Hamanne told WCVB Channel 5 Boston that there were “motorcycles all over the highway” at the scene after the crash.

“There were people crying everywhere and screaming for help,” he said. “Everyone was coming out of their cars to help them.”

Five of the motorcyclists who were killed were members of the Jarhead Motorcycle Club, whose members are veterans and active-duty Marines. The group was on its way to an American Legion charity event when the fiery crash occured, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up to help the victims and their families.

Dawn Brindley one of the surviving riders, described her experience to WMUR, saying, “I was on the inside. I saw the truck I think. I don’t even know. It was just all fire. Just exploded. I just laid my bike down and I just rolled.”

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The driver of the pickup truck has been identified as Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Massachusetts, but the victims’ names will not be released until families are notified.

“I can’t emphasize enough how horrific this is,” Charlie St. Clair, executive director of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association, told NPR. “It’s our worst nightmare.”