‘America’s Got Talent’ champion Susan Boyle says Simon Cowell is ‘the best boss in the world’

Susan Boyle is back.

Ten years after coming in second place on “Britain’s Got Talent” and skyrocketing to international fame with her rendition of “I Dreamed A Dream,” Boyle is competing on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” for another chance at victory.

Simon Cowell is known for his brutally honest critiques of auditions on talent competition shows, but Boyle says he’s not always so harsh. In an interview with People, Boyle talked about Cowell’s mentorship throughout her time in the spotlight. She signed a multi-album deal with Syco Music, Cowell’s record label, and has sold over 25 million records, according to The Sun.

“Simon is the biggest inspiration in my career. He’s been my boss for almost 10 years, and I strive to make him proud. He inspires me to continue and strive for perfection,” she said, adding that he’s the “best boss in the world.”

Cowell has helped launch many careers in his time as a judge on shows like “American Idol,” “The X Factor,” and “Britain’s Got Talent,” including One Direction, Kelly Clarkson, Leona Lewis, Carrie Underwood, Fifth Harmony, and Ella Henderson.

“AGT: The Champions” airs Mondays at 8 pm EST on NBC. You can watch Boyle’s triumphant return to the show below.

