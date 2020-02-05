Susan Collins will vote to acquit Trump and believes he will be ‘much more cautious’ about seeking foreign election help, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary

caption Sen. Susan Collins. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine announced Tuesday that she would vote to acquit President Donald Trump of both charges against him in his impeachment trial.

Collins said Trump’s conduct – bullying Ukraine into interfering in the US election while dangling vital military aid and a White House meeting for Ukraine’s president – did not warrant the “extreme step of immediate removal from office.”

She also told “CBS Evening News” she believed that “the president has learned from this case” and would be “much more cautious” about seeking foreign assistance in an election.

Soliciting foreign interference in an election is a crime, and there is no evidence to support Collins’ view that Trump will be “more cautious” about doing so.

Here’s a non-exhaustive list of times Trump encouraged, solicited, and supported foreign interference in US elections.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine announced Tuesday that she would vote to acquit President Donald Trump of both charges against him in his impeachment trial.

The House of Representatives impeached Trump last year, charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Both articles of impeachment relate to the president’s efforts to bully Ukraine into interfering in the 2020 US election while he withheld $391 million in military aid and a White House meeting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky desperately sought and still hasn’t gotten.

House impeachment managers, who act as prosecutors, and Trump’s defense team spent the past two weeks making their cases for and against convicting Trump and removing him from office.

On Friday, the Republican-controlled Senate voted to move forward without calling new witnesses or subpoenaing new documents.

It was the first time in the history of Senate impeachment trials that the upper chamber refused to hear witness testimony, even though the former national security adviser John Bolton, a firsthand witness to Trump’s alleged misconduct, agreed to testify.

Collins was one of two Republican senators to vote to call witnesses (the other was Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah), but the motion ultimately failed by a 49-51 vote.

On Tuesday, Collins criticized Trump’s conduct in the Ukraine controversy but said she would vote to acquit him of the abuse-of-power charge because his actions, “however flawed,” didn’t merit the “extreme step of immediate removal from office.”

She said she would also vote to acquit him of the obstruction-of-Congress charge.

In an interview with “CBS Evening News” on Tuesday, Collins told the anchor Norah O’Donnell she believed that “the president has learned from this case.”

“The president has been impeached,” she said. “That’s a pretty big lesson.”

Collins added: “I’m voting to acquit. Because I do not believe that the behavior alleged reaches the high bar in the Constitution for overturning an election and removing a duly elected president.”

She also said she believed that Trump would be “much more cautious” about seeking foreign assistance in an election.

There is no evidence to support Collins’ view.

Here’s a non-exhaustive list of the times Trump encouraged, solicited, and supported foreign interference in US elections:

In a press conference in July 2016, while he was a Republican presidential candidate, Trump said, “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,” referring to the deleted emails from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s email server. Russian operatives working for the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence unit, first attempted to breach the Clinton campaign’s server the same day, an indictment from the former special counsel Robert Mueller said.

Trump praised WikiLeaks consistently during the 2016 campaign. Mueller’s team, which investigated Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, found that the Russian government used WikiLeaks as a propaganda tool to amplify its attacks on the Clinton campaign and the Democratic Party and help propel Trump to the Oval Office.

Trump defended a June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with top campaign officials – including Donald Trump Jr., his eldest son, Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and senior adviser, and Paul Manafort, his campaign chairman – and Russia-linked individuals offering the Trump campaign dirt on the Clinton campaign. In August 2018, the president admitted the meeting was to “get information on an opponent” and said there was nothing wrong with doing so.

Last June, when asked whether he would accept foreign dirt on a political opponent, Trump told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, “I think I’d take it.” He added that he wasn’t sure whether he would let the FBI know if a foreign power was offering him information on a rival.

Trump asked Zelensky to launch two politically motivated investigations targeting former Vice President Joe Biden – a 2020 Democratic presidential frontunner – and the Democratic Party.

He also asked the Chinese government to investigate the Bidens, telling reporters in October, “China should start an investigation into the Bidens, because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine.”

Throughout his impeachment, the president has refused to acknowledge any wrongdoing, insisting that he “did nothing wrong” and that the July 25 call during which he pressed Zelensky to target the Bidens was a “perfect phone call.”

He also suggested the whistleblower who filed a lawful complaint accusing him of violating campaign-finance laws was a “spy” who is guilty of treason, a crime punishable by death. He has also accused Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and the lead impeachment manager, of treason.