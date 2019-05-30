SUSE Expert Days Kick Off in Asia Pacific-Japan this June

Stopping in 21 cities in the region, the annual world tour will focus on the latest open source developments for digital transformation

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 30 May 2019 – SUSE® today announced it has opened registration for its annual SUSE Expert Days to be held in 21 key cities across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) from June to December 2019. Themed ‘My Kind of Open,‘ the event builds upon SUSE’s flagship event, SUSECON, and will bring open source specialists on-tour to major cities in APJ to share their knowledge and expertise with the community.

Today, every company is a digital company and IT infrastructure must be agile enough to accommodate shifting business and technology initiatives. Thus, this year’s event aims to equip attendees with the knowledge and capability to leverage open source to drive innovation in the age of digital transformation. With access to leading experts, innovative solutions and networking opportunities in the open source community, attendees will learn about the latest technology in software-defined infrastructure and application delivery solutions to help reduce costs, risk and complexity while preparing the business for next wave of digital economy.

This year’s agenda features thought-provoking technical discussions, dynamic presentations and product demonstrations by SUSE engineers and technical experts and key partners centered around three key discussion areas:

My Kind of Flexibility — IoT and edge computing drive new workloads and more complex environments to manage. A flexible, open and modular IT approach and infrastructure critical to meet business demands. My Kind of Future — Personalized interactions leveraging Artificial Intelligence /Machine Learning solutions are the wave of the future. Prepare for that future now, transforming your IT infrastructure and application delivery approach so you can innovate quickly. My Kind of Family — You want more than just a vendor; you want someone who cares about the success of your business. The way we work with our partners, customers and the community are by treating them like family.

The 2018 event attracted over 11,000 registrations from over 80 cities worldwide. For 2019 event registration and more details on how to be a part of the dynamic open source community, please refer to www.suse.com/expertdays.





