Suspect in deadly shooting at Florida naval base was reportedly a Saudi pilot in the US for training

The suspect in a deadly shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida on Friday is reportedly a foreign national who was in the US for training.

Citing law-enforcement officials, NBC first reported that the suspect was a foreign national.

Other news outlets cited officials as saying the suspect was a Saudi aviation student.

Citing law-enforcement officials, NBC’s Pete Williams described the suspect in the shooting, which left three dead and seven others injured, as a foreign national who was in the United States for training. The suspect was said to have come from a Middle Eastern country.

Citing a US official, The Associated Press then reported that the suspect was a Saudi aviation student, adding that authorities were investigating whether the shooting at the base was terrorism-related.

The Washington Post reported, citing officials, that the suspect was a Saudi military pilot training in the United States. The New York Times reported that the gunman was a member of the Saudi air force.

President Donald Trump tweeted Friday afternoon that Saudi Arabia’s King Salman called to express his condolences.

The shooting began just before 7 a.m. CT and lasted about an hour, until local law-enforcement officers fatally shot the shooter.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has reported that two people were killed at the base and that one died at a local hospital. Seven others, including two responding officers, were injured.

The shooting came on the heels of Wednesday’s deadly shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, where a Navy sailor shot and killed two shipyard workers and wounded another before taking his own life, authorities said.