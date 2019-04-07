A suspected rhino poacher was trampled by an elephant and believed to be eaten by a lion

caption Not the lion in question. source DEA / V. GIANNELLA /Getty Images

A suspected rhino poacher was trampled by an elephant while he was in a nature preserve in South Africa on Tuesday, officials told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A search for his remains in Kruger National Park uncovered a human skull.

It is believed that his remains were eaten by lions.

Four others have been arrested in connection to the incident, as it is illegal to enter the park.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

A rhino poacher was trampled by an elephant while in a preserve in South Africa on Tuesday, officials told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday.

It is believed that a group of hunters entered Kruger National Park on Tuesday while rhino hunting. The other members of the hunting party notified the man’s family of the incident on Tuesday night, per the statement.

On Thursday, rescuers recovered a human skull and pair of pants. It is believed that the hunter’s remains were eaten by lions after being trampled, the AJC reported.

Four hunters were arrested in connection to the incident on Wednesday, as it is illegal to enter Kruger National Park.

“Entering Kruger National Park illegally and on foot is not wise, it holds many dangers and this incident is evidence of that,” Glenn Phillips, the preserve’s manager, told the Letaba Herald. “It is very sad to see the daughters of the deceased mourning the loss of their father, and worse still, only being able to recover very little of his remains.”

In a press release, park officials extended condolences to the family of the man, who has not been identified.

Read more: The woman who pried a cougar off her 7-year-old son said she acted reflexively: ‘I had a mom instinct’

The rhino, which is critically endangered, is sought after for its horn. The black rhino is one of the world’s most endangered species.

The park is home to hundreds of black rhinos, and to thousands of white rhinos, which also are at risk for poaching, CNN reported.