Suspicious package addressed to CNN’s Atlanta headquarters intercepted

A suspicious package addressed to CNN’s Atlanta headquarters was intercepted at a local post office, the network announced Monday morning.

President Jeff Zucker released a statement, saying there was “no imminent danger” to downtown Atlanta’s CNN Center.

The package comes less than a week after two others were addressed to the network among 13 explosive devices that were also mailed to prominent Democrats, donors, and critics of President Donald Trump.

On Friday, Cesar Sayoc Jr. was arrested and charged with sending the series of pipe bombs in the mail.

It’s unclear who sent the one CNN received Monday.

Another suspicious package addressed to CNN has been intercepted. This time in Atlanta. All mail is being screened off site. Note from Jeff: pic.twitter.com/I6TXSkoluQ — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 29, 2018

Zucker also said that all mail addressed to CNN was being screened at off-site facilities after a suspicious package prompted an evacuation from the network’s New York offices last Wednesday. That package contained an explosive device.

Another suspicious package, addressed to both CNN contributor James Clapper, the former director of National Intelligence, and CNN’s Time Warner offices was found at a nearby Manhattan post office.

The announcement came hours after President Donald Trump tweeted to hit out at the “Fake News Media,” who he also called the “Enemy of the People” who have done “everything in their power to blame Republicans, Conservatives and me for the division and hatred” in the country.

The Fake News is doing everything in their power to blame Republicans, Conservatives and me for the division and hatred that has been going on for so long in our Country. Actually, it is their Fake & Dishonest reporting which is causing problems far greater than they understand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2018

Giving no specific examples of what he described as “inaccurate” or “fraudulent” reporting, Trump called for unidentified foes to “stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly.”

Trump continued: “That will do much to put out the flame of Anger and Outrage and we will then be able to bring all sides together in Peace and Harmony.”

There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news. The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly. That will do much to put out the flame… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2018

….of Anger and Outrage and we will then be able to bring all sides together in Peace and Harmony. Fake News Must End! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2018

A tense last week

On Friday, authorities arrested and charged 56-year-old Florida resident Cesar Sayoc Jr. in connection to 13 explosive devices that were sent to prominent Democratic figures, in addition to the network, which President Donald Trump has previously “fake news”.

Zucker slammed Trump’s vocal disdain for the network after the first package was recovered last week, saying the administration “should understand their words matter.”

Two days after the evacuation, Trump took aim at what he called “lowly rated” CNN, referring to unidentified reports that he said were “blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, “it’s just not Presidential!”

Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, “it’s just not Presidential!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018

Later that morning, Trump tweeted to lament that “news not talking politics” and focusing on “this ‘Bomb’ stuff” ahead of next week’s midterm elections was “very unfortunate,” as it had hampered the Republicans’ lead.

Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this “Bomb” stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows – news not talking politics. Very unfortunate, what is going on. Republicans, go out and vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018

Trump’s hedged mention of “‘Bomb’ stuff” sparked criticism that he seemed to be trivializing the packages, all of which were sent to some of his most vocal critics and those he’s previously lashed out at over Twitter.

At a Friday night rally, Trump also doubled down on his criticism of the bomb scare coverage hours after a van linked to the suspect, Sayoc Jr., was acquired by federal investigators. The van was widely captured on broadcast and social media covered in political stickers, including one that said “CNN sucks.“