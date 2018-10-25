A suspicious package has been sent to Robert de Niro’s Manhattan restaurant

caption An image from Google Street View showing the Tribeca Grill, a restaurant owned by Robert de Niro. source Google Street View

A suspicious package has been sent to Robert de Niro’s New York City restaurant, the New York Police Department has said.

A package and device was sent to Tribeca Grill, a restaurant the actor owns in Lower Manhattan, a spokesman for the force told Business Insider on Thursday.

The premises was unoccupied when the package arrived, the spokesman said.

Several explosives have been sent by mail across the country to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump since this Monday. Packages have been addressed to people including former president Barack Obama and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The Tribeca Grill package is still under investigation, and police have not linked it to the other explosives received around the country this week.