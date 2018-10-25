Police are looking into suspicious packages sent to Joe Biden and Maxine Waters

caption Former Vice President Joe Biden. source Ritzau Scanpix/Keld Navntoft via REUTERS

Law-enforcement officials are looking into suspicious package addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden and California Rep. Maxine Waters that were similar to the ones containing explosive devices found at the homes of former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama Wednesday.

At least two suspicious packages were sent to Waters: one was intercepted at a Los Angeles mail facility while the other that was addressed to her Washington office was interrupted at a mail facility outside of the city, CNN reports.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. federal investigators are trying to track down a suspicious package they believe was addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden, a federal official said on Wednesday.

Former President Barack Obama was among the targets of at least five suspected package bombs sent to high-profile Democrats and CNN in what New York officials branded an act of terrorism.

