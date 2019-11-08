Sustainability Goals Met with Velox’s Direct-to-Shape Digital Decoration Technology

Velox’s digital DTS for the packaging industry reduces environmental footprint

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – November 8, 2019 – Velox, the world’s only mass production direct-to-shape (DTS) digital decorator for the rigid cylindrical packaging industry, is presenting high-quality containers printed at high speed using its advanced decoration technology at CosmoPack Asia Expo. On display from November 12–14 in Hall 9, Stand #9-C20, Velox’s solution offers many design and efficiency benefits, improves sustainability, and has a significantly lower impact on the environment.













Velox achieves sustainability goals across every step of production and the entire supply chain. The Velox IDS 250 system offers an eco-friendly decoration process with substrate versatility. When combined with containers made from renewable materials, such as Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) and Sugarcane renewable material tubes, brand owners have the most innovative green packaging solution available to them. The Velox DTS-Inkjet technology, comprised of a dedicated system architecture and uniquely formulated inks, offers high-quality printing at the highest production speed and low total cost-of-ownership on any container material or coating.

Sustainability benefits are substantial and include:

Reducing substrate and chemical waste by eliminating the need for plates, screens, blankets, chemicals, and spot inks;

Reducing energy consumption, storage, chemical handling units, and downtime by increasing the capacity and efficiency of existing production lines;

Enabling on-demand production to reduce inventory and eliminate overproduction;

And, simplifying the supply chain by reducing transportation and logistical stock requirements, which improves planning, shortens time-to-market, and drastically reduces final goods waste.

The Velox digital decoration system is a replacement for conventional DTS printing, making possible both high-volume and low-volume runs with superior quality at an affordable price. It offers converters full production-line printing speed of up to 250 containers per minute with up to 14 simultaneous colors and embellishments — including photorealistic images and tactile embossing — 360-degree decoration with no seam, gap, or overlap, and tube-to-cap printing.

“Velox’s digital DTS technology makes it possible to meet business targets while reducing a products’ environmental footprint,” said Ofer Nir, Vice President of Marketing & Business Development, Velox. “Sustainability and environmental impact are a high priority for brand owners, so they actively seek companies that utilize sustainable packaging solutions as the Velox IDS 250 penetrates the market.”





About Velox

Velox develops and manufactures industrial-grade direct-to shape digital decoration solutions for the rigid container industry. Its proprietary DTS-Inkjet technology, based on uniquely formulated inks and dedicated deposition architecture, introduces an entirely new approach to digital printing that is poised to disrupt the packaging decoration market. Velox’s industrial-grade digital decorator delivers, at full production speed, superior decoration quality and capabilities that outstrip the benefits of analog printing solutions, while allowing a more efficient and flexible production process and a low total cost of ownership (TCO). Velox is powered by an expert team with uniquely extensive and wide-ranging experience in digital printing, led by veteran executives with proven success in driving company growth. For more information, visit www.velox-digital.com or visit @Velox_DigiPrint on Twitter.