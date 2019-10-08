source Naadam/Instagram

These days, the environmental consequences of consumerism are more visible than ever, which can make holiday shopping seem excessive. But you can still spread the joy of gifting and feel good about your purchases when you choose to shop sustainable brands.

We’ve curated a list of environmentally friendly apparel gifts that use innovative materials, ethical processes, and fair practices to make products that are better for the environment and people.

Check out our list of 17 sustainable clothing gifts made from materials that are better for the environment below.

The holiday season can come under fire for encouraging excess and consumerism, but it doesn’t have to represent unnecessary waste.

Often the source of the most waste, the clothing industry is slowly making amends by using more environmentally friendly, sustainable, and ethical processes to make its products. It’s not too difficult nowadays to find shoes and jackets made from plastic water bottles that would otherwise end up in a landfill, or from renewable rather than nonrenewable sources.

These apparel gifts are better for the planet and a more thoughtful option for your environmentally and socially conscious recipient. They tend to be a little more expensive than traditional clothing, but the extra bucks are a small price to pay for longer-lasting sustainable apparel that makes smarter use of the planet’s resources.

Most of these items are available with expedited shipping, and some should arrive within a few days’ time, so don’t stress too hard about your last-minute shopping – just remember that the sooner you order, the better your chances of a timely arrival.

Be a more sustainable gifter this year with these 17 apparel gifts:

Comfortable work flats

Rothy’s has repurposed nearly 40 million plastic water bottles to make women’s shoes that are both stylish and comfortable. They come in four simple silhouettes and a host of pretty colors and prints, but we love the sleek Point style because it’s perfect for work. If you’re not sure about their size or shoe preference, you can get a gift card instead. The Sneaker and Flat are $125, The Point is $145, and The Loafer $165.

A boxy, short parka

Fifty-five plastic bottles received another life in this jacket. It has a roomy fit ideal for layering up underneath, and oversized, fleece-lined multi-entry pockets to warm up their hands. Even the PrimaLoft insulation is recycled, and it’s very warm, protecting wearers in subfreezing temperatures.

A waffle weave robe

Make every day a spa day with this soft robe made from Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)-certified cotton. The company takes careful steps to partner with sustainable mills and ship and package its products with environmentally friendly methods, so your recipient can truly relax and enjoy this comfortable robe.

A down ‘shirt’

This lightweight jacket styled like a shirt is a nice change from the bulk of other winter outerwear. Featuring 700-fill-power 100% recycled down, the interior is very warm, while the 70% recycled polyester shell is soft, water-repellant, and just a little stretchy.

A cool, silky smooth pajama top

This luxurious pajama shirt is fashioned out of this startup’s flagship textile, the world’s first organic bamboo lyocell fabric. Though it looks composed and could even be styled with jeans to venture out of the house, its cool and soft construction is undeniably made for lounging. Conveniently, it’s also machine-washable.

A Mongolian cashmere sweater

That’s not a typo you’re seeing – at Naadam, you can really get an incredibly soft and well-made cashmere sweater for under $100. The company uses the longest, thinnest fibers of raw cashmere, resulting in a more durable and pill-resistant sweater. Furthermore, it powers its production facilities with clean energy, employs sustainable grazing practices, and pays local nomadic herders 50% more than traditional traders.

A soft and light puffy jacket

Puffy and pillowy, but delightfully more quiet than similar jackets, this Silent Down style is one of our winter wardrobe essentials. The zipper and snap buttons provide a little extra protection, and the pockets are lined with soft micro-brushed jersey. Like the Silent Down Shirt, the warm insulation is 700-fill-power 100% recycled down, and the rugged shell is 70% recycled polyester.

A cozy fleece pullover

This is the warm sweater they’ll change into the moment they get home from work, the one they’ll stay in through lazy weekends, rainy days, and long study sessions. They might not even guess that this everyday staple is made from recycled polyester and plastic water bottles. It’s part of Everlane’s ReNew collection, which is an extension of the company’s commitment to eliminating new plastic in its supply chain by 2021.

An alpaca infinity scarf

Whether they’re braving the cold of a wintry day or the unnecessary chill of their office, they’ll appreciate having this soft and chunky alpaca scarf wrapped around their neck. The fiber of the scarf comes all the way from the small mountain ranches of Peru, where the alpaca are raised sustainably and humanely.

Eucalyptus tree sneakers

The Tree Runners (as well as the Tree Loungers and newest Tree Toppers) get their name from the responsibly grown and sustainably harvested eucalyptus pulp used to make their uppers. Meanwhile, the insoles are merino wool and cushioned with materials made from castor bean oil, and the laces are made from recycled bottles. Take advantage of the limited-edition colors this holiday season before they sell out.

A thick, short-sleeved jacket

This jacket’s thick, scuba-like fabric feels nothing less than substantial and is made from 41 plastic bottles. The brand encourages wearers to don the short-sleeve kimono style two different ways: with the zipper in front or in back.

A Mongolian cashmere beanie and matching scarf

A beanie and scarf are essential to braving the cold weather. Since Naadam’s cashmere is soft, breathable, and not too heavy, they won’t have to sacrifice comfort for warmth.

Thick knit socks

The holidays are associated with all things warm and cozy – cozy pajamas, hot chocolate, and fuzzy socks, to name a few. That’s what makes these thick knits from Boll & Branch a great holiday gift for anyone on your list. A thick, supersoft knit will keep their feet toasty all winter long. Matching Boll & Branch’s popular sheets, these pants are made from 100% organic cotton that’s both fair-trade and GOTS-certified.

A plant-based turtleneck

ADAY’s plant-based collection, Plant Life, is a small set of sustainably produced essentials made from beechwood tree fibers. This stretchy and breathable turtleneck comes in a muted mustard yellow and a deep charcoal, with extra-long sleeves they can pull over their hands for added comfort.

A slouchy cashmere sweater

There’s nothing better than the luxuriously soft feel of cashmere. But that comes at a price, both to your wallet and the environment. Cashmere is notoriously expensive and, due to high demand, has led to serious overgrazing in Mongolia. Reformation’s solution? Don’t produce new cashmere, find a way to revive old cashmere instead. Each sweater in the brand’s Conscious Cashmere collection is made of 70% recycled cashmere and relatively affordable at $148 apiece.

Comfortable, compressive leggings

The only thing they’ll love more than a pair of leggings they can live in is a pair they can feel good about wearing, too. Each pair of Girlfriend Collective leggings is made out of 25 recycled water bottles – and you can recycle them with the brand when they’re too worn out to wear anymore. The material is flattering, compressive, and stretchy, making them a favorite among eco-conscious shoppers and athleisure-lovers alike.

A trendy jumpsuit

If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind gift, go for something that’s limited edition. At Amour Vert, everything is made in limited quantities to minimize waste, which means there are always new pieces on the site. This cute jumpsuit is made from the brand’s supersoft sustainable beechwood blend in the United States. (In fact, 97% of the company’s products are made in small factories in California.) The flowy, flattering fit works for all sorts of occasions, from work to special events.