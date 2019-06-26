Sustainable Lifestyle Brand Lexngo, Launches ASEAN Operations In Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 June 2019 – Lexngo, the leading sustainable lifestyle brand that designs and develops environmentally friendly products, has officially set up its office in Singapore to expand their business in ASEAN region. The company, which was originally started in Hong Kong, has also launched the world’s first resealable silicon alternative to one-off plastic straws — the e-Zip.





Designed for people on the go, the e-Zip, which comes in a variety of solid and translucent colours, is the first of its kind in the market. It does not only serve as an alternative to single-use plastic straws, but also features a patented tongue and groove connector which allows for easy cleaning, without the need of a cleaning brush. Besides the resealable and reusable properties, it is the most hygienic option available today. The e-Zip is made from the finest food grade silicone that complies with the EU food contact regulations for BPA and plastic-free sipping. It is also fully customizable and can be made with a specific pantone or single-colour logo.





Commenting on the launch of Lexngo’s e-Zip, Carlotta Wong, chairman and co-founder of Lexington Limited said “Lexngo aims to provide a complete solution for reusable products in the market. The e-Zip is not only economical, it also increases the operational efficiency and resource utilisation, for consumers and businesses, especially F&B outlets. We believe this small but powerful tool can help us stay in the forefront of a very pressing global issue — the increase of plastic waste.”





Non-toxic: Made from 100% food grade silicone, 0% plastic and BPA free

Durable: Leakproof, non-stick, waterproof, hypoallergenic

Travel essential: Flexible and space saving storage with its bendy-form

Multiple range of uses: Can be used in oven, microwave, fridge, freezer and dishwasher (heat resistant up to +220 °C and freezer safe to -40°C)

Economical: Reusable

Easy to wash: Can be unzipped for easy and thorough cleaning





Commenting on how the e-Zip differs from other alternative single-use plastic straws available today, Carlotta explained, “As a user of eco-friendly straws in the past, I faced a problem that I’m sure many others would have come across — the tedious process of cleaning it! While there are tools and brushes to clean the inside of these straws, we felt that it was not meaningful to have one additional tool to carry around. After months of research and product development, the e-Zip was finally born. We hope to continue to develop other innovative and sustainable solutions that our customers will find useful and at the same time contribute to the protection of our planet.”





Following the company’s commitment to promote sustainable living, the launch marks the first of many eco-friendly lifestyle products, which will be made available in the Singapore market. Lexngo hopes to inspire more businesses and consumers to be more conscious of the current environmental issues including the growing plastic problem.





Singapore alone is battling a growing plastic problem — an estimate of 1.76 billion plastic items is used every year, with 2.2 million of that attributed to discarded plastic straws daily. The National Environment Agency’s (NEA) latest campaign “Say YES to Waste Less” launched on Jun 8 aimed to get people to cut down on waste, by bringing their own reusable bags, bottles and takeaway containers. Ongoing efforts by non-governmental organisations have succeeded in raising awareness of Singapore’s growing plastic problem and encouraging consumers to adopt sustainable alternatives. As individuals begin to consume more consciously, Lexngo’s entry and the launch of the e-Zip, echoes the emerging trend toward a more sustainable society with the introduction of their eco-conscious lifestyle products.





Lexngo is a pioneer in the design of breakthrough eco-friendly lifestyle products under the umbrella of brands by Lexington Limited — a global leader in sustainability issues concerning plastics since it was founded in 1989. Over the years, it has established a global presence across 24 countries. Equipped with a series of technology patents, Lexngo has piloted other lifestyle products to reduce single-use plastic waste. Some of these innovations include Silicone Collapsible FlexiBox, Snack Box, Meal Box in various sizes and also Silicon Reusable Bags for groceries, travel, sportswear and accessories.





In the near future, Lexngo aims to deploy their industrial 4.0 technology to optimize production efficiency while continuing their multi-faceted eco-product lines to cater to different market needs.





Headquartered in Hong Kong, Lexngo’s products are available in retail and departmental stores as well as at its official online store and selected e-commerce platforms. Most recently, the company also launched their very own vending machines in Hong Kong. Since 2012, Lexngo has received several awards including the ‘Hong Kong Emerging Brand’ in 2013 and 2017. The company was also the recipient of the ‘Sustainable Product Supplier’ award by the Business Environment Council of Hong Kong.





For more information about Lexngo, visit http://www.lexlim.com/ or http://www.lexngo.com/.

For hi-res images: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/5rzowafjl1lbkq5/AAAAgTZukSJ7H8bHy7Z_TYQAa?dl=0





ABOUT LEXNGO

Lexington Limited was founded in 1989. Their house brand Lexngo is a pioneer in manufacturing and design of breakthrough eco-friendly lifestyle products. With exquisite and stylish product designs that cater to ever evolving market needs, Lexngo develops range of durable, eco-friendly and daily essentials and lifestyle products with its “on the go” themes. Lexngo’s wide range of products include drinking straws, grocery and storage bags, collapsible lunch boxes with cutleries which are mainly made from silicone. There are another two product lines under Lexngo to suit the needs of different consumer markets — Lexliving, which targets the household, kitchen and stylish lifestyle market while Lexnfant targets the market of daily necessities for babies, toddlers and children. Lexngo operates their B2C and B2B business simultaneously, with sales channels covering online and offline flagship stores, department stores and specialty shops across more than 24 countries in Asia, North America, Europe and Oceania.





Lexngo’s headquarter and warehouses are located in Hong Kong. With strict quality control and one-stop production procedures, Lexngo has the competitive advantage to guarantee not only product quality and safety, but also value for money. For more information, visit http://www.lexlim.com/en/lexngo



