Sustainable Science takes DSM to the top

ACES Awards for top Green Companies in Asia

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 October 2018 – More than 15 years of integrating science, business strategy and sustainability was recognized today as Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in nutrition, health and sustainable living, was awarded the Top Green Companies in Asia Award at the 2018 Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards.









Pieter Nuboer, Vice President, Animal Nutrition and Health, and President, DSM Nutritional Products, Asia Pacific receives the Top Green Companies in Asia award

“We are a science based company that is purpose led, seeking ways to qualitatively change the lives of people for the better,“ said Pieter Nuboer, Vice President, Animal Nutrition and Health, and President, DSM Nutritional Products, Asia Pacific. “Bringing sustainable applications of science to consumers at large is at the heart of our purpose and is truly embedded in our DNA. As we continue to grow our impact in Asia, this recognition is particularly welcome.”

The company’s commitment to sustainable practice has been acknowledged globally for many years. It has ranked among global leaders in the materials industry group of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the past 15 years and held the number one position in the sector eight times.

To promote good nutrition among its employees, DSM serves lunch meals that include fortified rice kernels enhanced with essential micronutrients to its workers at its Malaysia Premix Plant. In Singapore, these fortified rice kernels are distributed by DSM through social enterprise 45RICE, to address nutritional challenges of migrant workers.

In other activity the company has joined Singapore’s #beatplasticpollution campaign to raise awareness of plastic waste. The company also participated in the Healthy Ageing APAC Summit 2018, with its executives speaking on age-related diseases caused by malnutrition.

DSM — Bright Science. Brighter Living.™

Royal DSM is a purpose-led global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders. DSM delivers innovative business solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

More information can be found at www.dsm.com.