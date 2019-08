Every SUV and crossover for sale right now that costs less than $30,000

caption 2019 Ford Edge. source Ford

Car prices rise every year, and now sale prices are setting all-time highs.

Here are all the SUVs and crossovers under $30,000 in the market right now that aren’t setting price records.

If you think the prices of new cars are rising quickly, it’s not just your imagination.

Prices paid for new cars, especially trucks and SUVs, are now hitting record highs, according to industry forecaster J.D. Power and LMC Automotive.

The average price of a car sold in the second quarter of this was expected to hit $33,319 – a new record – the company predicted in March. At the same time, the number of cars actually sold was expected to fall.

There’s still plenty of models that start quite a bit less than that lofty number, however.

Here’s a list of all of the SUVs under $30,000 in the market right now.

2019 Buick Encore: $23,200

caption 2019 Buick Encore. source Buick

2019 Chevrolet Blazer: $28,800

caption 2019 Chevrolet Blazer. source Chevrolet

2020 Chevrolet Equinox: $23,800

caption 2020 Chevrolet Equinox. source Chevrolet

2020 Chevrolet Traverse: $29,800

caption 2020 Chevrolet Traverse. source Chevrolet

2019 Chevrolet Trax: $21,300

caption 2019 Chevrolet Trax. source Chevrolet

The 2020 model will start at $21,300. The release date hasn’t been announced yet.

2019 Fiat 500X: $24,740

caption 2019 Fiat 500X. source Fiat

2019 Ford Edge: $29,995

caption 2019 Ford Edge. source Ford

2019 Ford Ecosport: $19,995

caption 2019 Ford Ecosport Compact SE. source Ford

2019 Ford Escape: $24,105

caption 2019 Ford Escape Titanium. source Ford

2019 GMC Terrain: $25,000

caption 2019 GMC Terrain source GMC

2019 Honda CR-V: $24,450

caption 2019 Honda CR-V. source Honda

2019 Honda HR-V: $20,620

caption 2019 Honda HR-V Sport. source Honda

2019 Hyundai Tucson SE: $21,100

caption 2019 Hyundai Tucson. source Hyundai

2019 Hyundai Kona SE: $18,990

caption 2019 Hyundai Kona. source Hyundai

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SE: $24,500

caption 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. source Hyundai

2019 Jeep Cherokee: $25,740

caption 2019 Jeep Cherokee. source Jeep

2019 Jeep Compass: $22,095

caption 2019 Jeep Compass. source Jeep

2019 Jeep Renegade: $22,275

caption 2019 Jeep Renegade. source Jeep

2019 Jeep Wrangler: $28,045

caption 2019 Jeep Wrangler. source Jeep

2019 Kia Niro: $23,490

caption 2019 Kia Niro. source Kia

2020 Kia Sportage: $23,990

caption 2020 Kia Sportage. source Kia

2019 Kia Sorento: $26,290

caption 2019 Kia Sorento. source Kia

2020 Kia Soul: $17,490

caption 2020 Kia Soul. source Kia

2019 Mazda CX-3: $20,390

caption 2019 Mazda CX-3. source Mazda

2019 Mazda CX-5: $24,350

caption 2019 Mazda CX-5. source Mazda

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman: $27,400

caption 2019 MINI Cooper Countryman. source MINI

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander: $24,695

caption 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander. source Mitsubishi

2019 Nissan Kicks: $18,640

caption 2019 Nissan Kicks. source Nissan

2019 Nissan Rogue: $25,020

caption 2019 Nissan Rogue. source Nissan

2019 Subaru Crosstrek: $21,895

caption 2019 Subaru Crosstrek. source Subaru

2019 Subaru Forester: $24,295

caption 2019 Subaru Forester. source Subaru

2019 Subaru Outback: $26,345

caption 2019 Subaru Outback. source Subaru

2019 Toyota C-HR: $21,145

caption 2019 Toyota C-HR. source Toyota

2019 Toyota RAV4: $25,650

caption 2019 Toyota RAV4. source Toyota

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan: $24,295

caption 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan. source Volkswagen

