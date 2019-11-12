The 10 SUVs with the worst resale value 5 years after being purchased new

caption 2019 Lincoln MKT source Lincoln

The automotive research firm iSeeCars.com has compiled a list of 10 SUVs that depreciation the most within five years of ownership.

On average, SUVs lose 51.6% of their value over five years. However, the cars on the list depreciate between 63.4% to 66.1%.

Nine out of the 10 on the list are luxury vehicles. iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly claims this is because luxury SUVs have a high MSRP, which often has to drop significantly in order to attract buyers who are shopping for used cars. This includes BMWs, which grace the list three times – more than any other automaker.

“The high maintenance and repair costs of German vehicles like BMWs leads to the high depreciation of these vehicles,” Ly said.

However, the list is topped by the Lincoln MKT, which has a 66.1% depreciation rate. The car has an average new price of $56,474, but after five years of ownership, the car resales for about $19,123, according to the firm.

iSeeCars.com analyzed the prices of over 6.9 million new cars for the study, which also includes pickup trucks, SUVS, and noncategorized cars from the 2014 model year also sold that year. These prices were compared to more than 800,000 used cars from the same model year sold between January to October 2019, adjusting 7.9% for inflation.

10. Infiniti QX80: 63.4% depreciation with a difference of $49,307.

source Infiniti

9. BMW X1: 63.4%depreciation with a difference of $26,935.

source BMW

8. Audi Q7: 63.5% depreciation with a difference of $43,269.

source Audi

7. Cadillac Escalade ESV: 63.6% depreciation with a difference of $53,992.

source Cadillac

6. BMW X6: 63.8% depreciation with a difference of $50,371.

source Robb Report

5. Infiniti QX60: 63.9% depreciation with a difference of $35,298.

source Infiniti

4. GMC Yukon XL: 64.4% depreciation with a difference of $43,945.

source GM

Ly claims it’s unsurprising that the GMC Yukon XL has a high depreciation rate.

“The Yukon XL is … a common livery vehicle, so its high mileage likely brings down its price.”

3. BMW X3: 65.1% depreciation with a difference of $35,199.

source BMW

2. Lincoln Navigator L: 65.7% depreciation with a difference of $45,378.

source Lincoln

“The Lincoln Navigator L is a common livery vehicle, so its resulting high mileage likely has a negative effect on its resale value,” Ly said.

1. Lincoln MKT: 66.1% depreciation with a difference of $37,997.

source Lincoln Media

“Although it has an abundance of cargo space, the Lincoln MKT has drawn criticism for its styling, so its low resale value is likely due to buyers favoring other vehicles in the highly competitive midsize SUV segment,” Ly said.