Swedish Fish is releasing heart-shaped versions of its iconic candy just in time for Valentine’s Day

Just in time for Valentine's Day, you can buy Swedish Fish Hearts.

Swedish Fish has released heart-shaped candy for Valentine Day.

The candy appears to taste the same as the original Swedish Fish, although the heart-shaped version is smaller than the fish shapes.

The candy is available to purchase at Target, Walmart, and other retailers in 10-ounce bags and it’s already been spotted in stores.

As pink and red decor and heart-shaped candy starting to take over store shelves, it looks like fans of Swedish Fish are going to have something extra to celebrate this Valentine’s Day. Swedish Fish is releasing heart-shaped candy in honor of the holiday and it’s already available in select locations.

The new candy recently appeared on the Target website and it seems to have the same flavor and texture as the original Swedish fish, just in a different shape. For $2.69, you can purchase a 10-ounce bag of the candy, which offers nine servings of 11 pieces each, which comes out to 140 calories per serving.

They’re similar to the original Swedish fish candies

caption Unlike the originals, these candies are heart-shaped. source WIkipedia Commons

Since the product is new, there aren’t many reviews out there, but it seems safe to assume that people who like the original Swedish Fish will also be fans of the heart-shaped version, which is slightly smaller than its fish-shaped counterpart.

These new shapes mean that Swedish Fish is joining the ranks of many other candies that go heart shaped for the holiday, including Starburst and Sweetarts. With one month left until Valentine’s Day, there are plenty of options for sweet gifts – and plenty of choices for those of us who just really, really love heart shaped snacks.

