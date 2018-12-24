Swedish guys use this military-grade lip balm that can also be used to cook with, shine boots, and prevent frostbite

caption hudsalve forsvaret source Bespoke Post

In the 1950s, Sweden developed the Swiss army knife of lip balms.

Designed for the Swedish military, Hudsalve Forsvaret can be used to grease weapons, shine boots, cook with, and prevent frostbite.

It also comes in neat khaki packaging.

It has yet to make it to stores in the US, but you can get it shipped from certain online retailers.

Can your lip balm prevent frostbite?

Does it repel mosquitos? Can you shine your shoes, or even cook with it?

If not then boy do the Swedes have the product for you.

Hudsalve Forsvaret is Sweden’s best kept grooming secret. The hardcore lip balm was developed for the Swedish military in the 1950s to protect troops against the harsh forces of nature in that part of the world.

Now, it can be found in pretty much any drug store in Sweden.

“It’s an iconic Swedish product,” Swedish grooming expert and writer for Sweden’s Café magazine Jonas Öhman recently told INSIDER.

Read more: The 5 biggest mistakes guys make with their skin during winter, according to a Swedish grooming expert

It’s basically the Swiss army knife of lip balms, and can be used to shine boots, grease weapons, and even cook with if you’re in a bind. Its ingredients include beeswax, peanut oil, and beef tallow.

“The best thing about this [Hudsalve] is that it’s completely water-free, which makes it extremely beneficial if you’re in really cold weather,” Öhman told INSIDER. This means you can even use Hudsalve to prevent frostbite – because it won’t freeze on your skin.

According to Öhman, Hudsalve smells faintly of vanilla and is perfect for skiing or spending any prolonged period of time outdoors in winter.

While Hudsalve is somewhat omnipresent in Sweden and Denmark too, it has yet to make it into stores in the UK or the US.

However, you can buy a stick for $10 over at Cool Material.