20 indulgent food gifts to give someone with a sweet tooth

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Sugarfina/Facebook

Food, and specifically sweet treats, is an essential part of the holiday season. If you’re not spending your holidays in flannel pajamas picking out which chocolate truffle to eat next or fueling your solo performance of Christmas carols with peppermint candies and a shot of hot cocoa, you might not be doing it right.

The greatest gift you can give a sweet tooth who enjoys indulging in the above activities is something they can eat. Candy, cocoa, cookies – as long as it’s sugary and seasonal, they’ll love it.

These 20 holiday food gifts will keep them full and happy this season.

Looking for more gift ideas? Check out all of Insider Picks’ holiday gift guides for 2018 here.

A fan-favorite peppermint bark

source Williams-Sonoma

Gifters have been flocking to Williams-Sonoma’s peppermint bark for years. It gets the proportion of dark to white chocolate just right, is topped with crunchy peppermint candy pieces, and comes in a nostalgic collectible tin.

Grown-up gummy bears

source Sugarfina

They’ll savor each one of these fancy gummies, which are infused with rosé from Provence and gilded with edible 24k gold leaf.

A huge variety of Belgian truffles

source Godiva

The only way to experience Godiva at its best is with this decadent collection. They can try creative flavors like Rocky Road Ice Cream Parlor alongside staples like a simple Milk Chocolate.

Better-for-you, plant-based cookies

source Daily Harvest

The sampler assortment of Coconut Lemon, Cacoa Nib, and Chocolate Chia can be eaten right out of the box or baked to warm, chewy perfection. They contain healthier ingredients like sunflower seed butter and adaptogenic reishi mushroom for guilt-free indulging.

A gourmet twist on a traditional Christmas bread

source Williams-Sonoma

Why settle for regular panettone when tiramisu panettone exists? The moist, sweet bread contains tiramisu-flavored swirl of mascarpone cheese and generous amount of chocolate chips.

Traditional and flavored shortbread

source Nordstrom

A buttery shortbread goes perfectly with a hot cup of coffee, tea, or cocoa. This set from a small-batch shop in Nashville gives them plenty of options.

Unique sweets they’ve probably never had before

source Mouth

These artisanal treats, like “Santa Mix” goat milk caramels and dark chocolate and toffee pistachios, are a step up from the usual uninspired gift box.

A candy gift box you can design yourself

source Sugarfina/Instagram

If you’re feeling confined by the pre-made candy gift boxes, Sugarfina lets you make your own so your recipient will only get the treats they like. It offers 101 different candies, from fruity gummies to alcohol-infused chocolate.

A ‘tree’ of sweet jams

source Macy’s

Stack this set of raspberry peach champagne, wild Maine blueberry, and holiday jam under the tree. They’ll want to dig in right away on Christmas morning.

A dozen chocolate-covered strawberries

source Shari’s Berries/Facebook

Full Dozen Gourmet Dipped Christmas Strawberries, $39.98, available at Shari’s Berries The Christmas edition of our favorite chocolate-covered strawberries is extra festive with red and white swizzles and red and silver glitter sprinkles.

A tin of crunchy popcorn dipped in chocolate and caramel

source Macy’s

The large tin contains caramel, milk chocolate, and dark chocolate popcorn. If you want to supplement it with more exciting flavors, we recommend dulce de leche and cinnamon maple pecan.

Black truffle honeycomb

source Williams-Sonoma

The rich sweetness of this unique honey is balanced out by the earthiness of the truffle, making for an unexpected but satisfying addition to their cheese board and other meals.

Hot cocoa and chocolate biscuits

source Godiva

The only thing that could make chocolate biscuits taste better is a smooth and rich hot cocoa. Enjoy these treats while lounging indoors on a rainy day.

Sweet and salty peanut brittle

source Amazon

A highlight of the many delicious offerings at See’s Candy is this crunchy brittle made with premium whole peanuts.

Another type of brittle

source Amazon

If peanut brittle isn’t their favorite, this chocolate-covered pecan brittle could be a better bet. It boasts a soft bite that won’t stick to their teeth.

A variety of peppermint treats

source Mouth

This minty fresh box of treats features peppermint marshmallows, peppermint hot fudge sauce, peppermint salt water taffy, and more striped goodies.

Candy that will make their eyes light up

source Nordstrom

The multi-colored candy is just as beautiful a sight to behold as the festive light displays outside.

Bite-sized holiday themed cupcakes

source Baked by Melissa/Instagram

The famous NYC-based company has baked up four flavors with cute seasonal decorations: Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough, White Chocolate Pretzel, Magic Cookie, and Snowcap.

A gift that saves them money on their Starbucks order

source Target

They can enjoy Starbucks’ hot cocoa (in a winter-themed mug, of course) from the comfort of their home. With its bow and hang tag, this set is ready to gift right away.

A pack of artisan marshmallows for their hot cocoa

source Smashmallow/Facebook

Smashmallow’s reinvention of the marshmallow involves a bouncy, better-for-you mallow flecked with candy bits. They’re delicious on their own, or they can be used for creative s’mores and hot cocoa recipes.