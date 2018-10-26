Sweetgreen is finally fixing the biggest problem with its mobile-ordering system, and people are rejoicing

caption Sweetgreen no longer forces customers to mix in the dressing themselves. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Sweetgreen is finally letting customers have dressing mixed into their salads when ordering via the chain’s mobile app.

The initiative rolled out in test stores in February and is being implemented nationwide this year, the company told Business Insider.

Customers have been begging for the change for years, and they are now celebrating on social media.

Sweetgreen has finally fixed one of customers’ biggest gripes with online ordering.

Over the course of the last year, the cult-favorite salad chain has been rolling out the option to have dressing mixed with their salads in mobile orders. Previously, customers would pick up salads with dressing in a small cup on the side.

A Sweetgreen representative told Business Insider that the chain started rolling out the new-and-improved mobile-ordering option in February at its Capitol Hill and Santa Monica locations. Business Insider reporters noticed the change had rolled out in at least some locations in Manhattan this week.

Sweetgreen is implementing the mixing option nationwide this year, a representative for the company told Business Insider.

Customers have been celebrating the change on social media.

game changer: you now have the option to get it mixed on the @sweetgreen app pic.twitter.com/JLsknsJx90 — Arman Singh Walia (@ArmanWalia) October 3, 2018

sweetgreen now letting you order ur salads mixed thru the app…2018 looking up people!!! — raví (@ravijayanath) February 27, 2018

Shout out to @sweetgreen for allowing pre-ordered salads to have the dressing mixed in pic.twitter.com/RCJBUR5lvd — Kathleen O'Connor (@kathleenoc) October 1, 2018

While premixed salads could create some problems if customers wait too long to pick up their meal – resulting in a soggy salad – most customers seem happy with the potential trade-off.

????Game Changer???? You can now opt-in to have your dressing mixed into your @sweetgreen when you order online. CC: @joevc — Stephanie Manning (@steph_manning07) September 24, 2018

Yea sex is nice but did you know the Sweetgreen app now lets you order your dressing mixed in? — ⚡️????????‍♂️SPELL-Y SHERMAN???????? (@yeskms) August 16, 2018

guys @sweetgreen finally mixes in your dressing on mobile orders pic.twitter.com/TyEzju8WKZ — TiffanyTrumpVEVO (@Johnatron4000) July 26, 2018

Prior to this year, the lack of the option to order a salad with dressing mixed in was a major customer complaint.

I love @sweetgreen but still WISH there was an option to have pre-ordered salads mixed! (Or a separate line/station for this). #comeonguys — Aimee Fearman (@aimeefriedman) September 8, 2016

Dear @sweetgreen,

Please add an option for online salad orders to be mixed together. Sincerely,

My desk looks like a 2 year old's placemat — Claire Gilpin (@clairefgilpin) July 31, 2017