Sweetgreen, Just Salad, and Chopt are being swarmed with customers — and people are blaming New Year’s resolutions

Salad chains including Sweetgreen, Just Salad, and Chopt are seeing long lines in January as some customers work towards New Year’s resolutions to eat healthily.

Sweetgreen, which is known for drawing long lines on any day, has been mentioned in a string of complaints on Twitter from customers who say that have had to wait for as much as an hour to pick up a pre-ordered salad.

It’s the first week of 2019, and for many, this means an abrupt start to the New Year’s diet. As a result, many health-conscious customers are heading to salad joints in droves, causing massive bottlenecks and delays in service.

The New York Post reported on Thursday that one angry customer was so frustrated when he saw the 100-person line at a Chopt on West 51st Street in Manhattan that he was overheard saying, “You guys can go f— yourselves!”

A worker at a Just Salad store in Midtown told The Post that long lines were common for the first week of January as customers see through their New Year’s resolutions.

The @sweetgreen on 17th and I is the wild wild (north)west today! Block an hour on your schedule to pick up your pre-ordered bowl. Wild. — Katharine Cooksey (@KECooksey) January 3, 2019

@sweetgreen your pick up line is super backed up. Not first time I had to wait 15+ mins after my scheduled time for my order ???? pic.twitter.com/5ADsKSaFPS — fishie (@krystalfish) January 3, 2019

Been standing in sweetgreen for like 20 minutes waiting for an order I placed online over an hour ago like a sucker @sweetgreen — skenny (@Polokenny) January 3, 2019

Dear @sweetgreen, I love you but waiting 45 minutes two days in a row for my pick up is NOT cool. — Erica Jill ⚠️ (@EeejStradamus_) January 3, 2019

@sweetgreen hey team – crazy line situation today during my slated pickup time. wasn't able to even get in the store and couldn't wait around given there still folks waiting on their pickup time 45 minutes later. anyway to credit my account? thanks! — Peter Zotto (@peterthekid) January 3, 2019

Didn’t think @sweetgreen could get more dysfunctional in 2019 but placed my order 70 min ago and there maybe 50 people waiting to pick up – waiting crowd goes around that corner too. If #Chopt can manage a line in NYC why can’t sweetgreen do it in Boston? pic.twitter.com/O7qrmzG6I2 — rachel march (@rachelmarch) January 2, 2019

It’s not just Sweetgreen, however. Lines have built up at other salad chains such as Just Salad and Chopt over the past few days.

2019 resolutions continued… Line out of the door @justsalad in Soho pic.twitter.com/SymG3gk5Pi — chrishenrichs (@chrishenrichs) January 3, 2019

January 2nd, of course the Just Salad line is out the door ????????‍♀️ — ⚡️ (@theHeartquake) January 2, 2019

I couldn't get my usual salad for lunch today cause the Just Salad line was atrocious I KNOW ALL YOU FRAUDS WON'T BE THERE BY NEXT WEEK SO WHY BOTHER RUINING MY DAY — Alex Gulyan (@AlexGulyan) January 2, 2019

If you ever thought the whole “new year new me” thing was bs, the line for Just Salad is literally wrapped around the corner. — Brian Cohen (@CohenBrian_) January 2, 2019

I should’ve guessed that the line at chopt would be a thousand people long today — Alina Heim (@alina_heim) January 2, 2019

And excessive demand seems to be causing issues with orders.

@sweetgreen disappointed that my ASAP salad order took over an hour before pickup and just returned to my desk with it to discover no dressing was added. Totally dry, not very good. #fail — W Fisher (@w_fisher) January 3, 2019

V disappointed at @sweetgreen today! Got cauliflower bowl without any cauliflower today ???? – what is up with the mobile order now? broken website and now missing ingredients? #sweetgreen #help pic.twitter.com/hkydmBfJ3h — E Zhu (@Eyiwei) January 2, 2019