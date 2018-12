Sweetgreen’s website and app crashed during the lunch rush, and customers freaked out

caption Sweetgreen is known drawing long lines at lunchtime. source Facebook/Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen’s website and app crashed during lunchtime hours on the East Coast, and angry customers took to social media to complain.

The salad chain recently raised $200 million in a new round of funding led by Fidelity Investments. It is now reportedly valued at over $1 billion.

Sweetgreen’s mobile ordering system temporarily crashed on Monday, and customers weren’t too happy about it.

Dozens of hungry customers tweeted during East Coast lunchtime hours on Monday saying that they were having problems placing orders via its website and app.

@sweetgreen online order seems to be down 🙁 — Sarah R (@SarahR80741419) December 10, 2018

When the @sweetgreen app is down pic.twitter.com/QPtLLHobw1 — Whitney Blair Wyckoff (@WhitneyWyckoff) December 10, 2018

@sweetgreen why is your website and app down!!! I’m hungry – please fix soon! — . (@sn0hman) December 10, 2018

@sweetgreen your website is down at 11:30 on a Monday. Get it together! We hungry! — Chubs Draynerchuk (@ChubsDee) December 10, 2018

Later that afternoon, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to Business Insider that the site was back up-and-running. Sweetgreen also informed customers on Twitter.

Our online ordering + app are back up + running! — sweetgreen (@sweetgreen) December 10, 2018

Sweetgreen, which is known for drawing long lines at lunchtime, launched its app and online ordering service in 2016 to enable customers to pre-order salads and collect them in-store. The idea was to take the pressure of in-store ordering and reduce wait times.

In November, the chain announced it had raised $200 million in a round of funding led by Fidelity Investments, bringing its total funding to $365 million. It is now reportedly valued at over $1 billion.

Jonathan Neman, co-founder and CEO of Sweetgreen, said in a statement to the press at the time: “Our vision is to evolve from a restaurant company to a food platform that builds healthier communities around the world.”

The company plans to use the funding to invest in its app, open new locations, and expand its new Outpost service, a new no-fee delivery system in corporate offices. 15 locations are currently operating this new service. Neman told Forbes that the company could have more than 2,000 in place by the end of next year.