We asked 5 women of different shapes and sizes to try bathing suits from Swimsuits for All — here’s how they reacted to the fits and styles

Finding a stylish swimsuit that also fits well and makes you feel comfortable can be a difficult experience. It’s even more frustrating for women who wear sizes outside of “standard” ranges offered by traditional retailers.

Swimwear company Swimsuits for All sells suits in sizes 4 through 40, treating often-ignored body sizes and shapes as priorities.

We asked five women who wear sizes 8 through 20 to try swimsuits from the brand. Ultimately, we had no trouble picking out styles we liked and loved the look and fit of the suits.

Shopping for swimsuits can be a stressful, vulnerable, and frustrating experience. It’s doubly so when your favorite store doesn’t carry a cute style in your size, or when all the ones in your size were clearly treated as an afterthought.

Swimsuits for All makes stylish, size-inclusive women’s swimwear a priority by offering swimsuits in sizes 4 through 40.

While newer brands like Universal Standard are part of a more recent movement to make size-inclusive fashion the new normal, Swimsuits for All has been around since 2005, an early player that pushed and continues to push the boundaries of style and size in women’s swimwear.

It challenges expectations of how swimsuits are made and marketed. The models Swimsuits for All use inspire us to embrace the bodies we have rather than strive to me something we’re not – with swimsuits that flatter our shapes and make us feel comfortable in our own skin.

How to shop at Swimsuits for All

Swimsuits for All is a one-stop shop for all your swimwear needs and carries one pieces, bikinis, swim dresses, tankinis, and cover ups. Most of its suits cost less than $100 and even for the ones that cost more, you can usually get them at a generous discount during one of the brand’s many online sale events.

Among its many original styles, it also collaborates with well-known plus sized, body positivity advocates like model Ashley Graham and fashion blogger GabiFresh on special collections and campaigns.

You can start at the Fit Guide to figure out the best size based on your measurements and the best style for your body shape.

Unfortunately, Swimsuits for All doesn’t offer free shipping on orders. However, given the tricky nature of finding a perfectly fitting swimsuit, it does have a pretty good return and exchange policy. It offers free returns within 60 days (along with a prepaid return label) and exchanges with free two-way shipping.

What the suits from Swimsuits for All are like

To see how the swimsuits looked and fit in real life, we asked five women at Insider, Inc. who range from size 8 to 20 to try out a few bikinis and one pieces. Many sunny beach trips later, the verdict is in: the swimsuits look and feel great. In case you can’t tell by the smiles below, they were a hit among the many different body shapes and sizes represented.

Get inspired to buy a new suit and hit the beach with these 5 personal reviews of swimsuits from Swimsuits for All.

A cut-out one piece

Pros: I like that this was a twist on the classic black swimming suit – it looked anything but basic. The fit was perfect but I did read the other reviews from the website and knew that I should size down.

What I liked about the Swimsuits for All website is that there were a lot of reviews and feedback from other plus-size people. The greatest concern from shopping for a swimsuit online is fit and it’s even worse for plus-size people. It’s nice to have advice and reviews from other real women who have bought and tried the swimming suit.

Cons: The three other swimming suits that I originally liked were sold out in my size, which was a bummer. -Shirley Cheng, INSIDER producer

A flattering, nautical one piece

source Sally Kaplan/Business Insider

I always want to buy one-piece suits like this, but I’ve been worried that they wouldn’t have enough support in the chest since I have DDs. I knew if anyone was going to get it right, it’d be Swimsuits for All, and I’m happy to report that they did! The suit has built-in cup support, and though it’s definitely not going to hold the girls up the same way a top with an underwire would, it at least provides enough to keep the girls in place. -Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

A striped retro number with great online reviews

source Hattie Weber/Business Insider

As a plus-size woman, shopping for swimsuits always gives me a little bit of anxiety, so it was really nice to be able to look online. I was really surprised by how many different suits I actually wanted to buy – Swimsuits for All offered a lot of different styles that were all super cute and on-trend. When my selection came in the mail, I was really excited to try it on and I found that it fit perfectly. I couldn’t wait to get out to the beach and show it off! -Hattie Weber, Insider Studios associate editor

A casual tie front bikini

source Connie Chen/Business Insider

Style, texture, and fit – this suit fires on all engines. I love the combination of the tie-front tank style with the ribbed fabric, which was on the thicker side and far from the cliche of a flimsy bikini. Accordingly, I felt totally comfortable splashing into the ocean or jumping around in the sand. Though I don’t have a large chest, the underwire bra also helped me feel more supported and secure.

The color is a gorgeous blue that’ll match clear summer skies well, while the double-strapped back makes the suit look even more interesting. It’s fun having a range of swimsuit styles and colors to wear throughout the summer, but this one’s definitely a favorite. -Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

A classic black halter bikini

source Jennifer Hernandez/Business Insider

Being a different size on top and bottom has always made it difficult for me to buy swimsuits. The top (size 20) fit great and it even surpassed the beach test and there was no swimsuit malfunctions! The bottom (size 14) is high waisted and fit right. It has a cute fold on top that made it look special and not as plain as a completely solid swimsuit bottom. –Jennifer Hernandez, Business Insider Intelligence customer success associate