Swire and Wheelock among top winners at RICS Awards, Hong Kong 2019

Gordon Wu receives RICS Lifetime Achiever accolade from leading land, property and construction honours

HONG KONG – Media OutReach – 17 March 2019 – Homegrown real estate giants Swire and Wheelock are among the biggest winners at this year’s RICS Awards, Hong Kong 2019 — a prestigious annual event celebrating outstanding contributions to Hong Kong’s built environment, which took place at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong on Friday 15 March 2019.

Meanwhile Hopewell Holdings Chair Sir Gordon Wu claimed the greatest individual honour, crowned with the respected RICS Lifetime Achiever award in recognition of his five-decade career developing pivotal property, infrastructure and business projects across Hong Kong, China and Asia.

Sir Gordon was among the first Hong Kong entrepreneurs to invest in mainland China during the economic reforms of the 1980s. He has played a pioneering role in developing pivotal transport links across the Pearl River Delta, and Sir Gordon has been visionary in driving the construction of recently realised Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge which is an integral part of the Greater Bay Area development.

A total of 12 team awards (as well as two individual awards) were given out recognising noteworthy developments and professional achievements in Hong Kong’s land, property and construction industries — with two homegrown firms coming up trumps with multiple awards. Hong Kong-based Wheelock Properties scored a double, winning both Residential Team of the Year and Corporate Social Responsibility Project of the Year.

Meanwhile Hong Kong-born multinational brand Swire Properties scored a hat-trick, winning three different categories: Swire Properties Limited was victorious in both Construction Project Construction Team of the Year and Sustainability Achievement of the Year, while Office Team of the Year was claimed by Swire Properties Management Limited.

Alan Dalgleish FRICS, Head Juror, said: “With such high standards across the industry in Hong Kong, the competition this year was incredibly fierce — and our job as jurors was incredibly difficult. We are proud to recognise some truly outstanding progress.”

The 2019 RICS Awards, Hong Kong introduced two brand new awards, Construction Project Management Team of the Year and Research Team of the Year, recognising new skills, specialities and areas of expertise within the ever-evolving build environment industry,

Clare Chiu, Chief Operating Officer, Greater China of RICS, added: “The RICS Awards Hong Kong is the highest honour bestowed by a global professional body in the built environment.

“This year’s awards serve as a fitting celebration of the depth and breadth of talent working today to craft the iconic skyline of Asia’s World City.”

Results of RICS Awards Hong Kong 2019:

Office Team of the Year

Winner: Swire Properties

Excellence: CBRE, JLL Residential Team of the Year

Winner: Wheelock Properties Limited Excellence: Savills (Hong Kong) Limited Retail Team of the Year



Winner: Knight Frank Excellence: Cushman & Wakefield, Champion REIT— Langham Place Mall, Wheelock Properties Limited and Cushman & Wakefield

Facilities Management Team of the Year

Winner: JLL – Hang Seng Bank

Excellence: Architectural Services Department, HKSAR Government – Installation of Leakage Detection System in North District Government Offices, CBRE, Guardian Property Management Limited — Facilities Management One-Stop Service Property Management Team of the Year



Winner: Savills Services Group — People’s Place Excellence: Harriman Property Management Limited, JLL

Professional Consultancy Services Team of the Year



Winner: Arcadis Excellence: Cushman & Wakefield, Knight Frank

Construction Project Management Team of the Year

Winner: Swire Properties – One Taikoo Place

Excellence: Architectural Services Department, HKSAR Government – Hong Kong Children’s Hospital, Architectural Services Department, HKSARG – Fitting-out of the Smart Identity Card Replacement Centres, Gammon Engineering & Construction Company Limited with Wheelock Properties Limited



Refurbishment / Revitalisation Team of the Year

Winner: Nan Fung Development Limited – The Mills

Excellence: New World Development Company Limited, Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited and Harbour City Estates Limited Research Team of the Year

Winner: CBRE

Excellence: Our Hong Kong Foundation, Wheelock Properties Limited



Sustainability Achievement of the Year

Swire Properties – One Taikoo Place

Winner: Excellence: Arcadis

Best Deal of the Year

Winner: Cushman & Wakefield and Link

Winner: Cushman & Wakefield and Link

Excellence: Colliers International Pacific Limited, Savills (Hong Kong) Limited Corporate Social Responsibility Project of the Year

Winner: Wheelock Properties Limited

Excellence: JLL

Winner: Wheelock Properties Limited

Winner: Mr Alvin Leung MRICS

Excellence: Mr Raphael Hui MRICS, Mr Kwok Pui Sum MRICS

Lifetime Achiever: Sir Gordon Wu

Winner: Mr Alvin Leung MRICS

Excellence: Mr Raphael Hui MRICS, Mr Kwok Pui Sum MRICS

Lifetime Achiever: Sir Gordon Wu





