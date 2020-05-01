The Swiss Embassy in the UK is recommending people yodel through their windows to pass the time while they’re self-isolating

caption The Swiss Embassy in the UK is encouraging its citizens to yodel out of open windows while they’re stuck at home. source Javier Sánchez/Getty Images

The Swiss Embassy in the UK created a list of activities for people who are under lockdown to help them stay connected.

Some of the items on the list are predictable, such as taking a technology break or cleaning a messy drawer.

But more creative suggestions from the embassy include reading a child a story by phone, rearranging furniture, and yodeling through an open window.

Millions of people around the world are sheltering in place, so they’re spending more time at home than ever.

Some have companionship in the form of family or loved ones, while others are alone.

Whether you have company or not, the monotony of being in the same place every day is likely starting to wear on you, and the urge to leave the house could be getting stronger by the moment.

But the Swiss Embassy in the UK is here to help, providing its citizens living abroad with a list of creative activities they can do to pass the time and make being at home more tolerable.

caption The Swiss Embassy in the UK sent a list of activities to Swiss citizens stuck at home. source REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic

The embassy sent the list, which contains 22 activities, to Swiss citizens living in the UK according to social media posts made by recipients.

Some of the list is made up of more mundane activities, like cleaning your windows or taking a three-hour social media break.

But other suggestions were more eccentric, which social media users were quick to point out when they saw the list.

A Swiss pal has sent me the advice he's received from the Swiss embassy, designed for citizens in lockdown abroad. It is PRICELESS. I can hear him, now, yodelling through his open window ???? pic.twitter.com/TQVgA3umAB — Amber Regis (@AmberRegis) April 29, 2020

Yodeling out of a window is arguably the most outlandish suggestion, and picturing thousands of Swiss people leaning out of their homes each day to let out a cry is a hilarious image.

But the unique form of singing has its roots in Switzerland’s history, as Swiss herders would use the singing that involves rapid changing of pitch to communicate when they were in the mountains, and it later evolved into a go-to form of entertainment in the country. So, it makes sense that the Swiss Embassy would encourage its citizens to nod to their collective culture while they’re abroad.

Other creative suggestions on the list don’t have as clear of a connection to life in Switzerland, such as rearranging furniture, calling a friend who has a child to read them a story, mending a sock, and pickling vegetables.

But they all offer Swiss citizens a way to take their mind off the pandemic, helping them sustain in their homes for the long-haul.

You can learn more about the Swiss Embassy in the UK here.