I was a PC diehard for most of my life, but I now own Apple products across the board. Here’s why I made the change and stuck with it

caption The author with his MacBook Pro and iPhone 8 Plus. source Steven John/Business Insider

I grew up using PCs, but even well into my college years I never mastered their use; when I switched to Apple, I found myself instantly comfortable with the Mac hardware and software.

Among other advantages, Apple products allow for easier cross-platform access to data, seamlessly transferring files from phone to computer to tablet.

At the risk of dating myself (actually, I’ll remove that risk – I’m 36), I remember when 3.5-inch floppy disks seemed cutting edge and an eight-megabyte video game seemed like a software behemoth.

I grew up using PCs – an Intel 386 to start off with, then a 486, and oh baby, did things get crazy when we got a Pentium – and, for reasons I can’t clearly recall now, disparaging Apple products.

Throughout high school and college, I stuck with the PC, going through several desktops and laptops and dutifully copying over all my old files (whether needed or not) with the purchase of each new device.

Then my wife started using a Macbook. The Asus laptop I owned at the time still had a few of years of service left in it, but it would be the last PC I ever bought.

Why did I switch from PC to Apple? Because frankly, I’m not all that great with computers, and Macs are just easier to use.

That’s just one of the reasons I’m glad I made the switch, but it’s a good starting point. So let’s start there.

Macs are just easier to use than PCs

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

If you’re comfortable operating a personal computer, then hey, stick with it. I never really was, despite all the years during which I used one. I could install a program and use it just fine, but any error the precluded normal function sent me to an IT-savvy friend for help.

With my Macbook, I’ve found ways to work around issues when they arise, and I’ve found learning how to use new software easy. The visual nature of a Mac makes it easy to navigate around between and within programs and understanding how the system works is intuitive. (Done with that document, photo, or entire program? Put it in the trash, e.g.)

Within a few weeks of using a Mac as my primary computer, I felt more comfortable with both the hardware and the software than I had in years of using a PC.

Apple products work well together

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

I understand the argument that Apple products don’t allow as much fluidity and customization as hardware from other companies, but what they do offer is seamless integration across product platforms.

I use an iPhone 8 Plus and a MacBook Pro that are synched with my wife’s computer and our kid’s iPad. From sharing files, swapping pictures, controlling youth content access, and more, it’s painless and seamless to work across our integrated devices.

Macs outlast PCs, in my experience

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

My wife got the MacBook Pro that convinced me to give an Apple computer a try more than three years before I got my own Mac, and she still uses it daily with few problems. It’s a bit slower than mine, but that’s it, actually.

And it’s now nearing the decade mark. While expensive, Macs more than make up for their price tag by lasting for years, and while requiring minimal maintenance compared to PCs, in my experience.

I know where to go for help with my Mac

source Claudio Villa/Getty Images

As I mentioned, when I had trouble with a PC, I usually called a friend (thanks, Josh!) or, before I was a self-employed writer, would bring my laptop to the office and ask the IT guru there for help. Now on those rare occasions when I’ve needed a hand with my MacBook or with an iPhone or iPad, I can go to the Apple store just two miles down the road and get all the help I need and then some. (Provided I make an appointment a few days in advance, that is; stand by visits aren’t the best idea there.)

Buying Apple computers is more straightforward

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Again, if you already know and love PCs, by all means stick with them. I was a fan of my old Dell desktop and both my Vizio and Asus laptops, but if you ask me to start naming other companies that make PCs, I’ll soon stumble. Acer, I think that’s one? And HP still makes computers, right?

When you search for “PC computer brands,” you get a plethora of results, not to mention the dizzying number of actual products each company offers. But with Apple, you have a few varieties (sizes, basically) of two types of laptop, one desktop with built-in processor, and two computers requiring external monitors. That’s it. There is one brand to consider and a small selection of hardware. I like that.