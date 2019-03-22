A teenager who survived the Parkland shooting has died by suicide

caption Sydney Aiello source GoFundMe

Sydney Aiello, who survived last year’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, had died by suicide.

The 19-year-old’s family said she struggled with survivors guilt and had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder following the shooting.

Sydney was close friends with Meadow Pollack, one of the the students who was shot and killed in the attack.

A 19-year-old who survived last year’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, has died by suicide.

The family of Sydney Aiello, who graduated from MSD High School last year, told CBS Miami that the teenager died over the weekend.

Her mother, Cara Aiello, told the outlet Sydney struggled with survivors guilt, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, and struggled to attend college classes over fears of being in a classroom.

Sydney was not in the Freshman Building on the day of the shooting, but was on campus. She was close friends with Meadow Pollack, one of the the students who was shot and killed in the shooting.

Tributes from people in the Parkland community were posted on Twitter following news of Sydney’s death.

A little more than a year after this photo was taken, both are gone. In February, Meadow was killed in the Parkland shooting. This week, Sydney took her own life. Please consider donating to her family to help cover some of the funeral costs. https://t.co/qxeUeFLhx1 pic.twitter.com/xSnMPAU0bD — Kenneth Preston (@kennethrpreston) March 21, 2019

Beautiful Sydney with such a bright future was taken from us way too soon. My friend’s sister and someone dear to Meadow. Any help for the family to cover funeral expenses would be appreciated. Please RT and donate! https://t.co/3eg2Su4Jbv — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) March 21, 2019

Ryan Petty, who’s daughter Alaina died in the shooting, has launched an effort into suicide prevention since the shooting.

“It breaks my heart that we’ve lost yet another student from Stoneman Douglas,” Petty told CBS Miami after hearing of Sydney’s death. “My advice to parents is to ask questions, don’t wait.”

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Syndey’s family following her death.

“Sydney spent 19 years writing her story as a beloved daughter, sister and friend to many,” the page’s description reads. “She lit up every room she entered. She filled her days cheerleading, doing yoga, and brightening up the days of others. Sydney aspired to work in the medical field helping others in need. On March 17th, 2019 Sydney became the guardian angel to many. It was a privilege to have you in our lives. Sydney, we will miss you and always love you. May you find peace in His arms.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress, as well as best practices for professionals and resources to aid in prevention and crisis situations.