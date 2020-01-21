15 photos that show why Sydney is the most Instagrammable place of 2020

caption Sydney, Australia, was just named the most Instagrammable city in the world. source Shutterstock

Big 7 Travel just released its list of the 50 most Instagrammable travel destinations for 2020, based on hashtags of locations, a poll of readers, and editorial board recommendations.

Sydney, Australia, came in at the top of the list for the second year in a row.

The natural beauty and city sites draw in visitors, despite the bushfires raging in Australia.

Big 7 Travel just released its list of the 50 most Instagrammable travel destinations for 2020.

The Sydney Harbour Bridge is one of the most iconic spots in the city.

caption The bridge is a notable landmark in the city. source travellight/Shutterstock

Visitors can also climb the bridge to see what the city looks like from its summit.

People are often drawn to the unique architecture of Sydney’s Opera House.

caption The Sydney Opera House has been open for 40 years. source Tooykrub/Shutterstock

The Opera House, which is Sydney’s top tourist destination according to its website, has a rotating schedule of performances and events, so you can plan your trip around the spectacles you’d like to see.

Bradley’s Head gives tourists a close-up view of the water at Sydney Harbour National Park.

caption Visitors can look at the Sydney skyline. source Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Bradley’s Head is also home to an outdoor amphitheater.

The Taronga Zoo combines the city landscape with wildlife.

caption The zoo also features a ropes course. source Ian Lumsden / 500px / Getty Images

The zoo is open every day of the year, including Christmas Day, according to its website.

Bondi Beach is one of the most popular beaches in Australia.

caption You can snap a photo from the rocks nearby. source Anadolu Agency / Contributor / Getty Images

The area is known for its surfing and relaxed culture.

You can also stop by the Iceberg Pool in Bondi for a dip and some pictures while you’re there.

caption The pools overlook the ocean. source Guenievre Lasalarié / Getty Images

There’s an adult and kid’s pool at the Bondi Baths, according to the Bondi Icebergs Club website. They’re open to the public year-round.

The Royal Botanic Garden is renowned for its plants and elaborate light installations.

caption The light show at the Botanic Garden. source Jason Reed/Reuters

The Royal Botanic Garden is more than just an arboretum, as it features a stargazing area and Australia’s oldest science center.

Sydney’s new “rainbow crossing” is the perfect background for a photo.

caption The rainbow-colored crosswalk came to Sydney in 2019. source Don Arnold / Contributor / Getty Images

Created in 2019, it’s the first rainbow crosswalk to be designed in a curved shape.

The Chinese Garden of Friendship offers respite from the hustle and bustle of the city.

caption The city skyline is visible from the garden. source Steve Christo – Corbis / Contributor / Getty Images

Located in Sydney’s Darling Harbour, the Garden features a museum, a playground, and a carousel, as listed on its website.

You can bring some color to your life and your Instagram feed with the Waterview Wharf Workshops.

caption They stand out against the greenery. source WalkerPod Images/Getty Images

You can visit the colorful houses by water or land.

You can get an even better view of the Harbour Bridge from Luna Park’s Ferris wheel.

caption The Ferris wheel is the park’s big attraction. source Jeff Greenberg / Contributor / Getty Images

Luna Park is home to multiple carnival-style rides, as well as restaurants and shops.

The city goes all out for Chinese New Year.

caption Chinese New Year festivals run throughout January and February in Sydney. source James D. Morgan/Contributor for Getty Images

Sydney has many events throughout the year. You can check out a running list on its tourism website.

The Spit Bridge to Manly walk offers a close-up view of Sydney’s natural beauty.

caption The coast walk is ideal for fans of the outdoors. source Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

The hiking route features Aboriginal rock engravings from 1,000 years ago, according to the Sydney Coast Walks website.

If you visit Sydney in the spring, you can see the purple Jacaranda trees.

caption Tourists flock to the trees. source James D. Morgan / Contributor / Getty Images

Jacaranda trees bloom in October, and the city hosts a festival to celebrate their arrival each year.

Every part of the city has something to offer.

caption The Sydney skyline. source Rudy Balasko/Shutterstock

Every part of the city has something to offer.