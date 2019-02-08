An Australian zoo is giving you the chance to name a venomous snake after your ex for just $1

caption Alexander Skarsgard visited the WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo in 2016. source Don Arnold/WireImage

A zoo in Australia is giving the broken-hearted a chance to name a snake after their ex.

To enter, you simply need to explain why your ex deserves to have a snake named after them and donate $1.

The WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo will name one of its venemous brown snakes after the best entry.

The winner will be chosen on Valentine’s Day.

Just days after Business Insider Singapore reported that a UK conservation centre was allowing people to name cockroaches after a former lover for $2, WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo has announced a similar offer on its website.

The post reads: “Is your ex a snake? If so, now is your opportunity to cement their ‘snaky status’ this Valentine’s Day by naming a brown snake (one of the world’s most venomous snakes) after them at WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo!”

Only one name will be chosen, but the winner will also get to visit the snake for free every day for the next year.

Mark Connolly, General Manager at WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo, said: “We hope that by providing someone unlucky in love the opportunity to name WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo’s very own brown snake after their ex, we can give them something else to celebrate on Valentine’s Day this year.”

caption Senior reptile keeper's Mick Craig and Matt Mooney hold python Big Ronny at the WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo.

To enter the competition, you simply need to fill out an entry form explaining why your ex deserves to have a snake named after them in 25 words or less, and submit a $1 donation to the WILD LIFE Conservation Fund, all before 11.59 p.m. AEDT on February 13.

The lucky winner will be selected by the zoo’s reptile team and announced on Valentine’s Day.

If your snakey ex-lover’s name isn’t chosen, thankfully, the UK’s Hemsley Conservation Centre’s program is allowing an unlimited number of people to name a cockroach after their ex for just $2.

If you’re happy in love, The Bronx Zoo in New York and Zoo Boise in Idaho also have programs for customers to name cockroaches after their current lovers, best friends, or relatives for $15 and $10 respectively – though it might not send the right message.