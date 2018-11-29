Syed Saddiq, Malaysia’s sports minister, has been named one of the world’s 20 most influential young people in government

Minister of Youth and Sports Syed Saddiq bin Syed Abdul Rahman made it into Apolitical’s list of the world’s 100 most influential young people in the government for 2018. Singapore Press Holdings

Malaysian politician Syed Saddiq bin Syed Abdul Rahman has made it to the top 20 in a list of the world’s 100 most influential young people in the government for 2018.

The Youth and Sports Minister, who turns 26 in December, is known for being Malaysia’s youngest-ever cabinet minister.

Curated by public service network company Apolitical, the global “100 Future Leaders” list recognises young people – 35 and younger – and is based on hundreds of nominations from experts and leading organisations.

It also “recognises people in the field of government and policy who have made a mark early in their careers”.

On Facebook, Syed Saddiq said the acknowledgement was a victory for all Malaysian youth.

“The youth should never be an afterthought but a priority in the nation building process. It is an honour to be listed as one of the World’s 100 Most Influential Young people for 2018.

“But it is an even greater honour to serve the youth of Malaysia. I dedicate this to the youth of Malaysia whom I am proud to serve,” he said.

Despite his young age, he is also a Member of Parliament for Muar and the Youth Chief of the Malaysian United Indigenous Party, a component of Pakatan Harapan coalition.

Apart from these political achievements, his dashing good looks have also garnered him the support of many fans.

Other remarkable young people in the list include Armstrong Pame who built a 100km road in India through crowdfunding without any government resources; Michael Tubbs, the youngest mayor in US history; and Sayida Ounissi whose parents fled Tunisia when she was five, and who now is the state secretary for vocational training & entrepreneurship in her native land.