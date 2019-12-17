Syed Saddiq wants Malaysia’s sports associations to explain why they failed to get 70 gold medals at SEA Games

The Malaysian contingent had been set a target of 70 gold medals but managed only 56, and finished fifth out of the 11 countries overall to mark one of the country’s worst performances in the SEA Games. Facebook / Syed Saddiq

Malaysia’s Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has apologised for the nation’s failure to meet the target of winning 70 gold medals at the most recent SEA games.

The national contingent managed only 56 gold medals, and also won 57 silver and 71 bronze medals.

Bernama quoted him as saying that he would assume “full responsibility for the failure to deliver”. “I wish to say sorry to all sports fans in the country for this failure,” he added.

The 26-year-old said that contributing factors to the failure included over-confidence in several sports such as archery, sailing and tenpin bowling.

He added that the introduction of several new sports and the failure of the contingent to factor in the judging aspect of certain sports also affected their ability to achieve their targets.

Bernama quoted him as saying that the rise of Vietnamese and Thai athletes in traditional sports like athletics, swimming and sailing “prevented us from meeting our medal target, apart from the fact that the Philippines as the hosts have thwarted our medal ambition in rugby and athletics in particular”.

Malaysia finished fifth out of 11 countries, marking one of the worst performances by Malaysia in the biennial Games.

According to The Star, Syed Saddiq said that all the national sports associations (NSAs) which failed to hit their targets will be issued show-case letters.

The Star quoted him as saying that “we want the NSAs, National Sports Institute (NSI) and Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) to explain what went wrong and where we can improve”.

He added that improvements will be made in preparation of athletes for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2020.

Read Also: