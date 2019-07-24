Sylvester Stallone said he’s ‘furious’ that he’s never seen any licensing revenue from the ‘Rocky’ franchise

source Sunset Boulevard/Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone told Variety that he still doesn’t have an ownership stake in the “Rocky” franchise, which he originated in 1976.

While Stallone made millions on back-end deals for the “Rocky” movies, he’s never received a portion of merchandising or licensing revenue the studio MGM has made from using his likeness.

“I’ve never seen that pot,” Stallone said. “I was very angry. I was furious. ‘Rocky’ is on TV around the world more than any other Oscar-winning film other than ‘Godfather.'”

Sylvester Stallone originated the classic Rocky Balboa character in 1976’s “Rocky,” which he wrote and starred in. But after four decades, five sequels, and a spin-off movie series (“Creed”), Stallone still doesn’t have an ownership stake in the franchise.

“After ‘Rocky II’ came out and made a ton of money and then ‘Rocky III’ hit and made more than all of them, I said I’d like to have some ownership since I invented it,” Stallone told Variety. “And that never happened. So I have zero ownership of ‘Rocky.'”

Stallone said he didn’t insist more on an ownership stake after his attorney, Jake Bloom, told him that “no one gets it.” He said that he was “so preoccupied with other things I didn’t belabor it.”

Stallone made millions on back-end deals for the original movies (he told Variety that he ultimately made $2.5 million from the first “Rocky”). But he said that he’s never seen a portion of licensing or merchandising revenue that the studio MGM has made off of the franchise using his likeness.

“They had 100 different licenses, and they said this is all going to be put into the pot, which would have meant hundreds of millions of dollars over 45 years,” Stallone said. “I’ve never seen that pot. I was very angry. I was furious. ‘Rocky’ is on TV around the world more than any other Oscar-winning film other than ‘Godfather.’ You have six of them, and now you have ‘Creed’ and ‘Creed II.'”